Partizan vs Manchester United preview

Paul Pogba continues to be sidelined for Man Utd

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Partizan vs Man Utd as the Europa League group stages continue.

Team news

David De Gea and Paul Pogba have not travelled to Belgrade as they continue to recover from injury, with Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly all missing.

But Jesse Lingard is back with the squad and has made the trip, with Ethan Laird included for the first time, and U23 goalkeeper Matej Kovar also travelling to Serbia.

For Partizan, former Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic is unavailable due to injury, while midfielder Seydouba Soumah is also a doubt.

Opta stats

The only previous occasion FK Partizan and Manchester United have met was in the 1965-66 European Cup semi-finals. Partizan won the home leg 2-0 before losing 0-1 away to reach the final.

This is Man Utd's first meeting with Serbian opposition (including when part of Yugoslavia) since the 1991 European Super Cup, in which they beat Red Star Belgrade 1-0 thanks to a Brian McClair strike.

Manchester United remain unbeaten in 13 Europa League matches since defeat away to Fenerbahce in November 2016 (W9 D4) - they have kept nine clean sheets in this run, never conceding more than once in a game.

Partizan are unbeaten in 11 home games in European competition (W8 D3).

Manchester United could fail to score in three consecutive away matches in major European competitions for the first time since a run of five matches ending in November 2005.

Charlie's prediction

This is another difficult game for Manchester United. It was a Jose Mourinho-style performance against Liverpool. I can never remember Manchester United, even when I have seen them on the back foot and having poor times, seeing them knock 50-60 yards to get five or six seconds breathing space. United nearly won ugly.

Anthony Martial is fit and I think he will start, while Marcus Rashford started, scored and played well against Liverpool. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to go to a back four, but their midfield cannot keep the ball.

Jesse Lingard in back training with the Man Utd squad

Scott McTominay and Fred are grafting but they cannot pass the ball. It is another awkward night for Manchester United, but 1-1 would be a decent result for them and that is saying something.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

