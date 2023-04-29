Plymouth 1-0 Burton: Niall Ennis goal proves enough for Argyle promotion

Steven Schumacher's Plymouth clinched promotion to the Championship with a 1-0 home win over Burton.

Once again Niall Ennis made the decisive breakthrough just before the interval with a superb piece of individual skill to finish off a superb passing move started by Callum Wright.

Playmaker Danny Mayor threaded the ball to Ennis, who beat central defender Sam Hughes before curling the ball past defender Jasper Moon and goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray and into the net.

It was no more than Argyle deserved for a dominant first-half display, in which Mayor twice had efforts cleared off the goal-line.

His 25th-minute deflected looping shot was headed off the line by Moon and then visiting skipper John Brayford did the same with Mayor's goalbound effort eight minutes later.

Macaulay Gillesphey's 43rd-minute header crashed off the bar from a Matt Butcher corner, before Ennis finally broke the deadlock.

Callum Wright had a 76th-minute goalbound shot blocked after being teed up by substitute Ryan Hardie and fired wide when the ball rebounded to him.

Burton's Mark Helm cleared an 86th-minute Dan Scarr header off the line as Argyle pressed for a second goal - but one proved enough.

Schumacher proud of promotion

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher:

"I am so proud of everybody associated with the club that we've managed to get over the line at home. We set a goal and achieved the goal we wanted. I could not be any prouder. First of all the standard that has been set at the top end of League One this season has been nothing short of amazing.

"I think big congratulations to Ipswich, who have also sealed automatic promotion today. They have been brilliant to watch, so congratulations to Kieran McKenna and their team. And then commiserations to Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday and also Michael Duff at Barnsley.

"The relentless pace and nature that all the teams have set just made you work so hard. So whenever we have had a good result. We've always said 'well done, good but we're on to the next one' because we can't take our eye off the ball and get too carried away.

"The standard has just made us consistent whether we've won or lost a game. When we have lost a game, some people have said 'the bubble's going to burst' but we haven't lost two games in a row all season and that is an amazing thing to say.

"It was a tough game and we had to fight right until the very end but we did enough. Twenty home league wins is unbelievable, outstanding and the fans have played a huge in that. The last 16 or 17 of the last 18 home games have completely sold out.

"Nobody liked coming to Plymouth anyway because it's so far, now they don't like coming down when you've got 11 players in front of you plus 16,000 fans screaming. Hopefully next season in the Championship it won't be an easy place for anyone either."