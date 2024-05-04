Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Hull City: Joe Edwards winner keeps Pilgrims in the Sky Bet Championship

Plymouth skipper Joe Edwards scored the winner as Argyle beat play-off chasing Hull 1-0 to retain their Championship status.

Managerless Argyle - with director of football Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell in charge of the side - needed to win to avoid an immediate return to League One.

And they did just that after Edwards' 40th-minute goal saw them finish one point above the relegation zone.

Home keeper Michael Cooper made a superb save low down at his near post to deny Fabio Carvalho in the ninth minute after Mustapha Bundu lost the ball in midfield.

Argyle forced their third corner when midfielder Alfie Devine's 30-yard shot was deflected just wide.

Morgan Whittaker tried his luck after being put in down the right flank by Edwards but the striker's shot flew over.

Whittaker forced a brilliant save from City keeper Ryan Allsop when he let fly with a first-time shot on the turn after he was put in on goal by Ryan Hardie.

The 20-goal top scorer looked back to his best with his next shot having to be turned over the bar by on-rushing Carvalho as Whittaker let fly from 20 yards.

From the corner Whittaker sent over a pacy cross that had to be held by Allsop, surrounded by incoming attackers.

Cooper made a full stretch save to deny Liam Delap as he was put in on goal by Jaden Philogene in the 27th minute.

Argyle broke the deadlock when substitute Callum Wright - on for the injured Bundu - crossed for Edwards to race in and head home past Allsop.

Hardie tried his luck with a 25-yard shot that flew just past Allsop's left-hand post.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior made two half-time changes, introducing Noah Ohio and Abdulkadir Omur for Delap and Ozan Tufan, and City started the half in the ascendancy.

Again Whittaker went in search of goal, sending a shot from the right just across the face of goal, which begged for a finish and went just wide of the far post.

Edwards was leading by example and again went for another headed goal but was brilliantly beaten at the far post by opposition captain Jacob Greaves' headed clearance.

Bali Mumba's meandering 76th-minute run - interchanging passes with Wright - resulted in Wright being presented with a golden opportunity from six yards but the attacking midfielder fired just wide.

In the next attack Wright's header and clearance midway in his own half set Whittaker and substitute Ben Waine - on for Hardie - away on the run but again Greaves was first to head the ball to safety.

The managers

Plymouth's Kevin Nancekivell

"It was stressful and always going to be the case today, but the lads were brilliant.

"It was one of our best performances for a while, and under intense pressure.

"We wanted to be brave, we wanted to be on the ball and we achieved both. I am delighted we are staying up.

"We needed a big performance and today we got one. The lads were terrific. Our organisation when we had to defend was superb.

"I am no different to an Argyle fan because I am Argyle. Really emotional, really proud.

"I didn't know he [Edwards] could jump that high. It was a great ball in by Callum (Wright). Joe was outstanding wasn't he? He led by example.

"He ran around like an 18-year-old. It was a great far-post header. He's got that desire and he has an abundance of it and it's not the first time he's scored a goal like that for us.

"Joe's done terrifically well but the whole squad has. It's been a long season, 46 games and we've come up and not been in the bottom three. That's testament to the squad, every one of them."

Hull's Liam Rosenior:

"The energy and intensity they put into the game, they deserved their win overall.

"Even though results didn't go our way, we wanted to finish on a really positive note because that would have summed up the season. It has been a positive season but we couldn't quite get over the line today.

"It is never easy, if you look at the games today, all the teams battling relegation all won today. It is the strength of this league, it is never easy wherever you go, whoever you play.

"If you think you are going to just turn up thinking you will be able to outplay teams and they are not going to put up a fight, then you are crazy.

"We didn't quite get to grips with it in the first 20 minutes, there were a few nervous decisions where I am looking for us to take the ball down and play.

"But we kicked it and turned it into their type of game. That gives them their rhythm and confidence.

"We got into good situations and made poor choices. Today wasn't the reason we didn't make the play-offs, we just didn't quite take advantage of the many moments and advantages we had through the season.

"Part of me not quite expected it, but I knew we would be a team that would have to learn on the job.

"Sometimes you can watch us play and we make so many young decisions but we are so fearless in the way we play.

"It is our biggest strength but sometimes our biggest weakness. We will take stock and analyse and move forward and come back stronger next season."