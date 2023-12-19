Port Vale 0-3 Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick's Boro reach Carabao Cup semi-finals for first time since 2003/04

Middlesbrough reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals for the first time in 20 seasons with a routine 3-0 win over Port Vale on Tuesday night.

Jonny Howson's deflected effort put Michael Carrick's side in front, with a simple finish from Morgan Rogers - his fourth goal in this season's competition - doubling the lead midway through the first half.

It was not for the want of trying, but the Valiants offered little in response, with the game put beyond their grasp after 53 minutes, when Matt Crooks pounced.

Boro join Chelsea and Fulham in the last four of the competition, with Liverpool and West Ham facing off on Wednesday night for the final spot. The semi-final draw follows that match, which is live on Sky Sports Football.

Middlesbrough's route to the semis Huddersfield 2-3 Middlesbrough - August 8

Bolton 1-3 Middlesbrough - August 29

Bradford 0-2 Middlesbrough - September 26

Exeter 2-3 Middlesbrough - October 31

Port Vale 0-3 Middlesbrough - December 19

How Middlesbrough made light work of Port Vale to progress

Having never reached this stage of the League Cup previously, Port Vale had nothing to lose at Vale Park and they made a fearless start, with Ethan Chislett firing a free-kick narrowly over the crossbar after he was clumsily brought to ground by Matt Clarke.

Image: Jonny Howson's deflected shot put Middlesbrough in front after 11 minutes

They went behind after only 11 minutes, though. Howson was given far too much time to pick his spot with a shot from 25 yards, which hit defender Jason Lowe and looped over ex-Boro goalkeeper Connor Ripley.

It was two when Sam Silvera seized on Ripley's tame ball out from the back, drove on and then pulled the ball back for Rogers, who guided a low shot for his fourth goal in the competition this term.

Image: Matt Crooks scored Middlesbrough's third at Vale Park

The hosts were far from down and out and showed plenty of endeavour in trying to halve the deficit, which they should have done when Gavin Massey lifted a shot over the bar from inside the six-yard box after being picked out by Chislett.

But they struggled to find a way back after Crooks received the ball from Silvera, used his strength to hold off his man and rattled in a third and his fifth of the season.

Image: Middlesbrough have won all six of the games they have played with Tom Glover in goal

Boro Calum Kavanagh came close to adding a fourth when he connected with a dangerous ball from Lukas Engels and fired straight at Ripley moments after coming on for his debut, but by that point, the job was done and with Port Vale unable to hit a single shot on target, there was never any real threat of a slip.

Crosby hopeful Middlesbrough can reach Carabao Cup final

Port Vale manager Andy Crosby:

"We are trying to play in a way in our own league, with control and counter pressing but as soon as there was space on the transition you could see the difference between the players.

"They executed the finishes well, maybe got a bit of luck with the first which took a deflection over Connor but they deserved to win the game and hopefully they can progress in the semi-final.

"Ollie has a really bad gash around his knee, it's gone right through to the bone and he's gone to hospital. He has been so good for us and he's our number one concern."

Carrick: Boro sprinted through open door | 'Hell of an opportunity in semis'

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick:

"Sometimes in your career there are times and you have to make the most of the opportunity when it comes your way. When the door opens you have to run through it and the boys certainly sprinted through it. We're not stupid. We know whoever's left in the draw probably wants to play us and see it as a chance to get to Wembley.

"It's a hell of an opportunity. It's about us and what we can achieve. You're in a semi-final and it's motivation and inspiration itself. It was a fantastic attitude and mentality. We're decimated in terms of numbers in the squad but it's part of the journey and we're enjoying it.

"We're in the semi-final and who would have thought it, it's a great thing to look forward to. Who knows what will happen next, we'll see who we get."

Port Vale travel to Wycombe in League One on Saturday, kick-off 3pm. They then host Barnsley at Vale Park on Boxing Day, kick-off 3pm.

Middlesbrough welcome West Brom to the North East in the Championship on Saturday, kick-off 3pm, before a trip to South Yorkshire to face Rotherham on Boxing Day, kick-off 3pm.