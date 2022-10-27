PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Arsenal: Luuk de Jong stars as Gunners miss chance to confirm top spot in Europa League group

Luuk de Jong scored one and assisted another in a superb second-half cameo as PSV beat Arsenal 2-0, with the Gunners missing the chance to seal top spot in Europa League Group A.

Mikel Arteta highlighted the importance of topping the group ahead of the game, with the winners going straight into the round of 16 and bypassing an additional play-off tie that includes the best third place teams from the Champions League - Barcelona and six-time Europa League winners Sevilla are already in the draw.

But PSV looked the more likely to top the group - having qualified for the knockout rounds themselves courtesy of Zurich's late win against Bodo/Glimt - and could have been out of sight in the first half too, although their two goals were correctly ruled out for offside.

The first was a fine finish from Cody Gakpo, but the flag was up. Then, right before half-time, the lively Xavi Simons beat three Arsenal defenders before slotting home, only for former Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi to be penalised by VAR for being offside in the build-up.

Image: Cody Gakpo had two goals ruled out for offside, but did pick up an assist

Ruud van Nistelrooy introduced 32-year-old striker De Jong at the break in what proved to be an inspired decision. He set up Joey Veerman for PSV's opener (55), holding off Rob Holding with little effort before squaring the ball for the midfielder. Veerman then slotted home as the Dutch side finally saw a goal stand.

De Jong then scored himself. Gakpo delivered a corner, with Aaron Ramsdale - making his European debut in place of the injured Matt Turner - fumbling his attempt to punch the ball away, allowing the PSV striker to head home (63).

Gakpo again had the ball in the net in the second half, but another offside flag was up, but it did not matter too much as Arsenal offered very little at the other end.

The battle between the Gunners and PSV for top spot in Group A will now go down to the final group matches next Thursday. Arsenal remain two points ahead in first, but will want an all-out win against Zurich to send them into the round of 16.

How PSV out-fought Arsenal

Image: Joey Veerman's superb finish put PSV in front

PSV had the better chances from the off. Inside nine minutes, Ramsdale made a superb stop to deny Simons. The 19-year-old then fed Gakpo at the top of the area, but the PSV captain slipped as he attempted to strike, seeing the ball roll into Ramsdale's arms.

Gakpo found the net with the first of his two disallowed goals soon after. He collected a superb through-ball with William Saliba unable to stop his run, before the PSV captain lifted the ball over the oncoming Ramsdale and into an open net. However, the flag was up and the goal was ruled out.

The incident seemed to galvanise the Gunners somewhat as they began to see their own chances. Eddie Nketiah drew a fine save from Walter Benitez from close range, before Gabriel Martinelli sent an acrobatic volley well over the crossbar.

Team news PSV made three changes after losing 4-2 to Groningen in the Eredivisie. Everton loanee Jarrad Branthwaite came into the XI along with Philipp Mwene and Erick Gutierrez. Jordan Teze, Armando Obispo and Guus Til dropped to the bench.

Arsenal made five changes from their draw with Southampton at the weekend. Ben White, Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus all dropped to the bench.

Kieran Tierney, William Saliba, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira and Eddie Nketiah came in, with Aaron Ramsdale making his first European appearance in place of regular Europa League goalkeeper Matt Turner, who was ruled out with a minor injury

It was a dramatic end to the first half too as PSV saw another goal ruled out for offside. Another long pass was touched into Simons' path by El Ghazi. The teenager then used some sublime footwork to dink past Kieran Tierney, Holding and Saliba before slotting home. But after a little wait, VAR ruled out the strike.

Arsenal could have dealt the ultimate blow with a late goal. However, after a neat flick from Martinelli, Martin Odegaard's thumping effort was expertly pushed away by Benitez with the last kick of the half.

Image: Arsenal will need to beat Zurich next Thursday to secure top spot in Group A

The second half began with chances at both ends - Nketiah and Tierney firing wide before an impressive double save from Ramsdale - but PSV finally took the lead with Veerman's slotted strike, and then quickly doubling it thanks to De Jong's header.

The Dutch side could have added another too, but the offside rule was once again their nemesis. In one of their best moves, Simons drove forward, waiting for support before picking out Ibrahim Sangare to his right. He then swept a wonderful ball into the area for Gakpo, which the forward dispatched. But the flag was correctly up once again.

De Jong, Simons and Gakpo continued to test Arsenal at the back, but the Gunners could have given themselves a late hope of salvaging a point. Nketiah fired goalwards from close range, drawing a fine save from Walter Benitez. With the striker and Gabriel Jesus lurking, Everton loanee Jarrad Branthwaite was across to put the loose ball wide, picking up a kick in his leg in the process.

But PSV were certainly worth their victory as Arsenal suffered just their second defeat of the season and the first in the Europa League.

Man of the match - Luuk de Jong

It's a struggle to remember a player making such an impact at half-time, but it was a superb 45 minutes from the striker. It was just the performance he needed as he makes his way back from injury.

Player ratings PSV: Benitez (6), Mwene (6), Ramalho (7), Branthwaite (6), Max (6), Veerman (7), Sangare (7), Gutierrez (7), Simons (8), El Ghazi (6), Gakpo (8).



Subs used: De Jong (8), Madueke (n/a), Til (n/a), Teze (n/a), Mauro Junior (n/a).



Arsenal: Ramsdale (6), Tomiyasu (6), Holding (5), Saliba (5), Tierney (6), Lokonga (5), Xhaka (6), Odegaard (7), Vieira (6), Nketiah (6), Martinelli (6).



Subs used: Partey (5), Saka (5), Jesus (6), White (6), Gabriel (6).



Man of the match: Luuk de Jong.

Opta stats - PSV's attacking talent

Arsenal suffered just their second ever away defeat in the group stages of the UEFA Europa League (P15 W11 D2 L2) and first since November 2017 against 1. FC Köln (1-0).

Only Cody Gakpo (27 - 13 goals, 14 assists) and Xavi Simons (13 - 10 goals, 3 assists) have more goal involvements for PSV this season than Joey Veerman (12 - 7 goals, 5 assists).

Substitute Luuk de Jong scored and assisted in a single European game for a fourth time and for the first time since September 2016 against Rostov in the UFEA Champions League.

What's next?

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they face bottom side Nottingham Forest at the Emirates; kick-off 2pm. Their final Europa League group stage fixture is against Zurich on Thursday November 3.

PSV face NEC Nijmegen on Sunday in the Eredivisie, before their final Europa League group-stage fixture against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.