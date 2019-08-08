Pyunik 0-4 Wolves: Raul Jimenez double puts Premier League side in control of Europa League tie

Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring for Wolves

Wolves moved a step closer to the Europa League group stages with a comprehensive 4-0 win in the qualifying third-round first leg against Pyunik.

Matt Doherty's opener, a double from Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves' late penalty made it an easy evening in Armenia for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, who start their Premier League campaign against Leicester on Sunday.

They will look to complete the job next Thursday in the second leg at Molineux and move into a play-off against Torino or Shakhtyor.

A 6,370-mile round-trip was not ideal for Wolves, but Doherty's 29th-minute goal provided a nice tonic.

The defender was played in by Joao Moutinho and, in yards of space, he rolled home a cool finish into the far corner.

Matt Doherty opened the scoring

Diogo Jota missed the opportunity to make it two, but Jimenez made no mistake shortly before the break.

Jota made amends for his earlier miss by slipping the Mexican striker in and he produced an emphatic finish into the roof of the net.

The match, and probably the tie, was then made safe less than a minute after the restart.

Jota again was the provider, slipping in Jimenez who made no mistake when through one-on-one.

Jimenez's chance to take the match ball home was denied by a header cleared off the line, but Wolves could not be prevented from scoring a fourth late on.

Neves made no mistake from the spot after Patrick Crutone was felled in stoppage time.

This season you can watch Premier League highlights just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app at full-time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

You'll also be able to watch In-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.