Real Madrid vs Man City preview

Team news, stats and prediction as Real Madrid host Man City in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Team news

Raheem Sterling is back for Manchester City after three weeks out with a hamstring injury and is in contention to start.

Aymeric Laporte also trained as usual on Tuesday after coming off early in City's 1-0 win over Leicester - only his third start since recovering from a serious knee injury.

Leroy Sane is continuing his rehabilitation following a long-term injury of his own and will remain in Manchester.

Image: Raheem Sterling is fit again after a hamstring injury

Real Madrid will be without playmaker Eden Hazard, who is facing another layoff after fracturing an ankle in Real's surprise defeat to Levante in La Liga last weekend.

But Gareth Bale is back in Zinedine Zidane's squad after missing the Levante game with gastroenteritis.

Opta stats

Manchester City have never won against Real Madrid - they have faced each other four times, each occasion in the Champions League, with City losing their two away games at Santiago Bernabeu and drawing the other two at the Etihad.

Real Madrid have prevailed in their last four Champions League knockout ties against English opposition: 5-0 on aggregate v Tottenham (2010/11 quarter-finals), 3-2 v Manchester Utd (2012/13 round of 16), 1-0 v Manchester City (2015/16 semi-finals), 3-1 v Liverpool (2017/18 final).

Real Madrid have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the 23rd consecutive season, the longest run in the history of the tournament and a streak that began in 1997/98.

Real Madrid have scored in each of their last 22 home games in the knockout stages of the Champions League; the last team to stop them from scoring were Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in the 2010/11 semi-finals (0-2).

Manchester City are in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the seventh straight season, reaching at least the quarter-finals in three of the last four campaigns.

Manchester City have been knocked out in each of their three previous Champions league two-legged ties against Spanish clubs: 1-4 on aggregate v Barcelona (2013/14 round of 16), 1-3 v Barcelona (2014/15 round of 16), 0-1 v Real Madrid (2015/16 semis).

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has scored 10 goals in his last 13 Champions League appearances, that's one more goal than in his previous 34 matches in the competition (9). Only Lionel Messi (6) and Cristiano Ronaldo (5) scored more times than Sterling in last season's knockout stages (4).

Zinedine Zidane has won all 12 Champions League ties he's been involved in as Real Madrid manager (9 two-legged ties and 3 finals). He currently holds three Champions League trophies as manager, a joint-record alongside Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is facing Real Madrid in a Champions League knockout tie for the third time, with a third different club - he won 3-1 on aggregate with Barcelona in the 2010/11 semi-finals and he lost 5-0 on aggregate with Bayern Munich in the 2013/14 semi-finals.

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Leicester

Real Madrid are unpredictable. They blew their position at the top of La Liga with defeat at Levante. But they are the masters of this competition.

They knew how to win it even when they were not playing well. They were not favourites then, and they are not favourites now. I do not even think they are favourites in this tie.

I see Manchester City scoring here. Aymeric Laporte played another 75 minutes and hopefully he is fit as he will be a positive for them at the back.

Where is the big fear factor for City? Sergio Ramos is coming to the end and will be moving on. Eden Hazard is out. I think they'd sell Luka Modric and Gareth Bale if they could. The reputation of the club is the answer but Pep Guardiola has won there in domestic competitions before. City will embrace the Bernabeu.

They have not been playing as well as they should but when they go after a game, they are a different class, especially when they get on the ball. Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will be key.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Real Madrid 2-2 Manchester City (11/1 with Sky Bet)