Rangers vs Aberdeen. Scottish Premiership.
Ibrox StadiumAttendance50,343.
Goal! Rangers 4, Aberdeen 0. Jefté (Rangers) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Václav Cerny.
Attempt blocked. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefté.
Attempt blocked. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Attempt saved. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Attempt saved. Tom Lawrence (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Hamza Igamane (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Attempt saved. Danilo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hamza Igamane.
Attempt missed. Danilo (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Václav Cerny with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Connor Barron (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt saved. Leon Balogun (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hamza Igamane.
Attempt blocked. Hamza Igamane (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin.
Goal! Rangers 3, Aberdeen 0. Hamza Igamane (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Dante Polvara (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Leighton Clarkson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jefté (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal! Rangers 2, Aberdeen 0. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin.
Attempt saved. Topi Keskinen (Aberdeen) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Pape Guèye (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.
Attempt missed. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a set piece situation.
Goal! Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Pape Guèye (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Nisbet.
Attempt missed. John Souttar (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hamza Igamane with a through ball.
Topi Keskinen (Aberdeen) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Leighton Clarkson.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Attempt saved. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Diomande.
Attempt missed. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Attempt saved. Topi Keskinen (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.
Attempt missed. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
Attempt missed. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Diomande with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Topi Keskinen (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie McGrath with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Jefté (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Souttar.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Václav Cerny.