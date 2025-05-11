 Skip to content
Rangers vs Aberdeen. Scottish Premiership.

Ibrox StadiumAttendance50,343.

Rangers 4

  • V Cerny (55th minute)
  • C Dessers (61st minute)
  • H Igamane (70th minute)
  • J da Silva Dias (93rd minute)

Aberdeen 0

    Match ends, Rangers 4, Aberdeen 0.
    second_half_end icon

    Second Half ends, Rangers 4, Aberdeen 0.
    goal icon

    Goal! Rangers 4, Aberdeen 0. Jefté (Rangers) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Václav Cerny.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefté.
    free_kick_won icon

    Connor Barron (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen).
    yellow_card icon

    John Souttar (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by John Souttar (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Shayden Morris (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Dimitar Mitov.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Tavernier.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Dimitar Mitov.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Tom Lawrence (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
    yellow_card icon

    Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Tom Lawrence (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).
    offside icon

    Offside, Rangers. Václav Cerny is caught offside.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Hamza Igamane (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tavernier.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Danilo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hamza Igamane.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Danilo (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Václav Cerny with a cross following a set piece situation.
    free_kick_won icon

    Tom Lawrence (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shayden Morris (Aberdeen).
    offside icon

    Offside, Rangers. Connor Barron is caught offside.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Danilo replaces Cyriel Dessers.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Tom Lawrence replaces Nicolas Raskin.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Neraysho Kasanwirjo replaces Leon Balogun.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Shayden Morris replaces Dante Polvara.
    free_kick_won icon

    Jefté (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Connor Barron (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Dimitar Mitov.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Leon Balogun (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin with a headed pass.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jack Milne.
    free_kick_won icon

    Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dante Polvara (Aberdeen).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hamza Igamane.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Hamza Igamane (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin.
    free_kick_won icon

    Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dante Polvara (Aberdeen).
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Bailey Rice replaces Mohamed Diomande.
    goal icon

    Goal! Rangers 3, Aberdeen 0. Hamza Igamane (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dante Polvara (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Leighton Clarkson with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Nicolas Raskin.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Mohamed Diomande (Rangers).
    yellow_card icon

    Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mohamed Diomande (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Jack Milne replaces Kristers Tobers.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Alexander Jensen replaces Nicky Devlin.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jefté (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
    goal icon

    Goal! Rangers 2, Aberdeen 0. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).
    free_kick_won icon

    Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mats Knoester (Aberdeen).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Topi Keskinen (Aberdeen) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Pape Guèye (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a set piece situation.
    free_kick_won icon

    Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
    goal icon

    Goal! Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin with a through ball.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Pape Guèye (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Nisbet.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. John Souttar (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Topi Keskinen.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Leighton Clarkson.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hamza Igamane with a through ball.
    post icon

    Topi Keskinen (Aberdeen) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Leighton Clarkson.
    free_kick_won icon

    James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Hamza Igamane replaces Nedim Bajrami.

    Second Half begins Rangers 0, Aberdeen 0.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Pape Guèye replaces Oday Dabbagh.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Kevin Nisbet replaces Jeppe Okkels.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Rangers 0, Aberdeen 0.
    offside icon

    Offside, Aberdeen. Oday Dabbagh is caught offside.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Connor Barron (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    comment icon

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
    offside icon

    Offside, Rangers. Cyriel Dessers is caught offside.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Diomande.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Topi Keskinen.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Kristers Tobers (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Nedim Bajrami (Rangers).
    yellow_card icon

    Kristers Tobers (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Nedim Bajrami (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kristers Tobers (Aberdeen).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Connor Barron (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Oday Dabbagh (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Topi Keskinen (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Diomande with a cross.
    free_kick_won icon

    Connor Barron (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Topi Keskinen (Aberdeen).
    free_kick_won icon

    Nedim Bajrami (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dante Polvara (Aberdeen).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Topi Keskinen (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie McGrath with a through ball.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Mats Knoester (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jefté (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Souttar.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Václav Cerny.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mohamed Diomande (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Oday Dabbagh (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    John Souttar (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Oday Dabbagh (Aberdeen).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicolas Raskin (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mohamed Diomande (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Oday Dabbagh (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    corner icon

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by John Souttar.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Dante Polvara (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nedim Bajrami (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Dante Polvara (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Kristers Tobers (Aberdeen).

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.