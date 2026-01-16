Rangers vs Annan Athletic; Scottish Cup Fourth Round
Rangers vs Annan Athletic. Scottish Cup Fourth Round.
Ibrox StadiumAttendance37,528.
Rangers 5
- B Miovski (12th minute, 32nd minute, 74th minute pen)
- K Dowell (48th minute)
- T Aasgaard (87th minute)
Annan Athletic 0
Rangers 5-0 Annan Athletic: Bojan Miovski hits hat-trick in Scottish Cup fourth-round home win over fourth-tier side
Rangers reach fifth round of the Scottish Cup after thumping fourth-tier Annan Athletic at home; Bojan Miovski scores hat-trick in much-changed Gers side; Kieran Dowell and Thelo Aasgaard scored other goals; Danny Röhl's side extended their winning run to six games
Friday 16 January 2026 22:03, UK
Rangers are safely through to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup after a routine 5-0 victory over fourth-tier Annan Athletic at Ibrox.
Bojan Miovski netted a hat-trick as Danny Röhl's much-rotated side, which included nine changes from the weekend, eased to a sixth consecutive victory.
The 34-time winners will learn of their last 16 opponents following Celtic's visit to Rugby Park to face Auchinleck Talbot on Sunday evening.
- Scottish Premiership games coming up live on Sky Sports
- Got Sky? Watch now on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with no contract 📺
Prior to kick-off, Rangers revealed the signing of Denmark international winger Andreas Skov Olsen by unveiling him to the Ibrox crowd alongside fellow January arrivals Tochi Chukwuani and Tuur Rommens. The 26-year-old joins the club on loan from Wolfsburg until the end of the season, with the option to make that move permanent in the summer.
Miovski opened the scoring on 12 minutes when he created a yard of space on the edge of the area to fire a powerful left-footed effort beyond Charlie Albinson.
The North Macedonia international then doubled his tally 20 minutes later by heading in Findlay Curtis' dinked cross from close range.
Academy graduate Curtis, who has been heavily linked with a loan move away from the club this month, was a constant threat all evening and will now be cup-tied should he depart for another Scottish club this window.
The Light Blues added a third just three minutes into the second half as Kieran Dowell scored on his first appearance since August with a looping header from fellow outcast Joe Rothwell's cross. And they weren't done there.
Miovski completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 75th minute before substitute Thelo Aasgaard rounded off the scoring with a perfectly executed 30-yard free-kick four minutes from time.
New signing Chukwuani, who joined this month from Sturm Graz for an initial fee of £4.3m, was brought on for his Rangers debut, so too was 17-year-old Zebedee Lawson, who signed from Brighton in the summer.