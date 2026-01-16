Rangers 5-0 Annan Athletic: Bojan Miovski hits hat-trick in Scottish Cup fourth-round home win over fourth-tier side

Rangers are safely through to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup after a routine 5-0 victory over fourth-tier Annan Athletic at Ibrox.

Bojan Miovski netted a hat-trick as Danny Röhl's much-rotated side, which included nine changes from the weekend, eased to a sixth consecutive victory.

The 34-time winners will learn of their last 16 opponents following Celtic's visit to Rugby Park to face Auchinleck Talbot on Sunday evening.

Prior to kick-off, Rangers revealed the signing of Denmark international winger Andreas Skov Olsen by unveiling him to the Ibrox crowd alongside fellow January arrivals Tochi Chukwuani and Tuur Rommens. The 26-year-old joins the club on loan from Wolfsburg until the end of the season, with the option to make that move permanent in the summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers signings Andreas Skov Olsen, Tochi Chukwuani and Tuur Rommens were unveiled at Ibrox

Miovski opened the scoring on 12 minutes when he created a yard of space on the edge of the area to fire a powerful left-footed effort beyond Charlie Albinson.

The North Macedonia international then doubled his tally 20 minutes later by heading in Findlay Curtis' dinked cross from close range.

Academy graduate Curtis, who has been heavily linked with a loan move away from the club this month, was a constant threat all evening and will now be cup-tied should he depart for another Scottish club this window.

The Light Blues added a third just three minutes into the second half as Kieran Dowell scored on his first appearance since August with a looping header from fellow outcast Joe Rothwell's cross. And they weren't done there.

Miovski completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 75th minute before substitute Thelo Aasgaard rounded off the scoring with a perfectly executed 30-yard free-kick four minutes from time.

New signing Chukwuani, who joined this month from Sturm Graz for an initial fee of £4.3m, was brought on for his Rangers debut, so too was 17-year-old Zebedee Lawson, who signed from Brighton in the summer.