Rangers vs Antwerp: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Rangers vs Antwerp in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.
Team news
Ryan Jack will sit out Rangers' Europa League return match with Royal Antwerp, but Steven Gerrard is confident the Scotland midfielder will only be out for a fortnight.
Jack suffered a recurrence of his old calf problems as he limped off early against Dundee United on Sunday, but scans have shown there is no tear to the muscle.
James Tavernier (knee) and Kemar Roofe (calf) are expected to be back in around three weeks, but Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey and Bongani Zungu remain in quarantine after breaching Covid-19 rules.
Jermain Defoe is not in Gers' European squad, while long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic is still missing.
How to follow
Follow Rangers vs Antwerp with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.
Opta stats
- Rangers are hosting a Belgian side for the fifth time, winning each of the previous four, including versus Standard Liège during the group stages of this competition back in December.
- When taking an away victory back home for the second leg of a major UEFA knockout tie, Rangers have progressed on each of the nine previous occasions, though this last happened against Bayer Leverkusen back in the 1998-99 UEFA Cup.
- Rangers have won just one of their four knockout matches in the UEFA Europa League at Ibrox (D1 L2), beating Sporting Braga 3-2 at this stage last season.
- Royal Antwerp's most recent away match in the knockout stages of a major European competition saw them lose 5-2 to Newcastle United back in 1994-95 in the UEFA Cup, with Andrew Cole netting a hat-trick.
- Since the start of last season, only Alfredo Morelos (12) has been directly involved in more UEFA Europa League goals for Rangers than Borna Barisic (9 - 2 goals, 7 assists).