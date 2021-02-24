Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Rangers vs Antwerp: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

      Ryan Jack misses out after suffering recurrence of old calf problems; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms; Rangers beat Antwerp 4-3 in the first leg of last-32 Europa League clash

      Wednesday 24 February 2021 13:02, UK

      GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 06: Ryan Jack during a Rangers Training Session at Rangers Training Centre, on March 06, 2020, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
      Image: Rangers will be without Ryan Jack for their Europa League clash with Antwerp

      Team news and stats ahead of Rangers vs Antwerp in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

      Team news

      Ryan Jack will sit out Rangers' Europa League return match with Royal Antwerp, but Steven Gerrard is confident the Scotland midfielder will only be out for a fortnight.

      Jack suffered a recurrence of his old calf problems as he limped off early against Dundee United on Sunday, but scans have shown there is no tear to the muscle.

      James Tavernier (knee) and Kemar Roofe (calf) are expected to be back in around three weeks, but Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey and Bongani Zungu remain in quarantine after breaching Covid-19 rules.

      Jermain Defoe is not in Gers' European squad, while long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic is still missing.

      How to follow

      Follow Rangers vs Antwerp with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

      Opta stats

      • Rangers are hosting a Belgian side for the fifth time, winning each of the previous four, including versus Standard Liège during the group stages of this competition back in December.
      • When taking an away victory back home for the second leg of a major UEFA knockout tie, Rangers have progressed on each of the nine previous occasions, though this last happened against Bayer Leverkusen back in the 1998-99 UEFA Cup.
      • Rangers have won just one of their four knockout matches in the UEFA Europa League at Ibrox (D1 L2), beating Sporting Braga 3-2 at this stage last season.
      • Royal Antwerp's most recent away match in the knockout stages of a major European competition saw them lose 5-2 to Newcastle United back in 1994-95 in the UEFA Cup, with Andrew Cole netting a hat-trick.
      • Since the start of last season, only Alfredo Morelos (12) has been directly involved in more UEFA Europa League goals for Rangers than Borna Barisic (9 - 2 goals, 7 assists).
