Rangers 0-0 Athletic Club: Liam Kelly earns 10-player Gers vital Europa League draw with penalty save

Liam Kelly was Rangers' Europa League hero as he saved a penalty to earn them a vital goalless draw with Athletic Club in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Jack Butland was dropped after a number of costly errors in recent weeks with Kelly justifying his first start since their Scottish Cup exit.

It looked like Rangers' Thursday luck might be running out when Robin Propper was sent off early on for denying Inaki Williams an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Image: Rangers' Robin Propper is shown a red card for a foul on Athletic Club's Inaki Williams

But they stood firm, with Kelly pulling off two brilliant saves just before half-time as they looked to continue their European adventure during a dismal domestic run.

Alex Berenguer thought he had given the LaLiga side the lead just minutes after coming on, but his 'goal' was ruled out for offside with VAR instead awarding a penalty for Dujon Sterling's handball.

The substitute stepped up and sent his shot straight down the middle with Scotland international Kelly saving with his legs as the noise inside Ibrox cracked up another 10 levels.

The sides meet again in Bilbao on April 17 as they compete for a place in this season's semi-finals.

Another side of Rangers

Image: Rangers held on for a goalless draw with Athletic Club

Following the demoralising weekend defeat by Hibernian at Ibrox, former Gers captain Barry Ferguson promised to make big changes, with two enforced as centre-back John Souttar and midfielder Mohamed Diomande were suspended.

Aside from dropping Butland, Ferguson also left out Jefte, Connor Barron and Hamza Igamane and brought in Propper, Leon Balogun, Ridvan Yilmaz, 18-year-old midfielder Bailey Rice - making only his second start - and attacker Ianis Hagi.

The strongly-fancied visitors had wingers Nico Williams and his brother Inaki Williams in their attack, but they too made a raft of changes with Spain midfielder Oihan Sancet returning from a thigh problem.

Rangers' task, however, became increasingly difficult when they went down to 10 so early in the game.

Image: Prospective Rangers investor Andrew Cavenagh (L) was watching at Ibrox

Propper brought down Inaki Williams with a rash tackle and Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs initially gave a free-kick and a yellow card for the Dutchman, then went to the pitchside monitor and upgraded to a red for denying the Athletic attacker a goalscoring opportunity.

As Ernesto Valverde's side stretched the Gers' defence Yilmaz blocked an effort from Inaki Williams before Ferguson picked up a caution for a touchline infringement, after Hagi had been chopped down by Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, who was also booked.

Kelly made good saves from Maroan Sannadi, who had put a couple of earlier efforts wide, and Sancet, before Nico Williams flashed a shot from 14 yards high over the bar.

Cyriel Dessers also headed over just before the break but the Spanish side pressed hard at the start of the second half and Sannadi was booked for diving inside the Gers' box, before he missed the target from six yards, a real let-off for the home side.

Image: Rangers' Bailey Rice was stretchered off the pitch

Just after the hour mark, Rice was carried from the field on a stretcher with his neck in a brace after a lengthy spell of treatment.

When Kelly blocked a close-range shot from Gorka Guruzeta, the ball fell kindly to fellow substitute Berenguer who drove in from four yards.

However, a long VAR check eventually saw referee Kovacs go to check his monitor, disallow the goal for offside and award a penalty for handball against defender Sterling.

Image: Jack Butland rushed on to congratulate Liam Kelly (R) at full-time

There was mass confusion inside the stadium, then roars of delight from the Gers' fans when Berenguer's penalty struck the leg of Kelly and flew over the bar, with the Gers' 'keeper then clutching the corner out the air.

The final stages saw Rangers dig deep into their reserves to keep dominant Athletic at bay and, in added time, Sterling was helped off to leave the home side with nine players as all the substitutes had been used, but Rangers held out.

Ferguson: A team that would run through brick walls

Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson:

"Really proud of the effort and the commitment that my players showed tonight.

"Really proud of the effort and the commitment that my players showed tonight.

"Obviously difficult when you go down to 10 men but I thought the game plan that I gave them, they worked ever so hard to make sure that it never went all the way down.

"It has been a problem conceding goals. Since I've come in, that's one of the areas where we've tried to work really hard. That's what I want to see from my defenders, I want to defend. It's not just about the defenders, I need my midfield to chip in and I need my forward players to chip in. You've got to remember it's not about individuals, it's a team sport.

"What I've seen tonight out there was a team that took the instructions on. Obviously the chat we had on Monday really sunk in. They took the information in as well and that's important.

"I think anybody watching the game tonight would have seen a team that will run through brick walls for each other.

"[Dropping Jack Butland] One of the toughest things I've had to do. Firstly, I think Jack Buckland is a top goalkeeper. Secondly, I've got a very, very good relationship with Jack.

"I know it's hurting Jack and I've got to be mindful of that as well because I care for him.

"Jack's still got a huge part to play here. In terms of Liam coming in, I thought he'd did well tonight."

Boyd: A tough away test awaits

Kris Boyd on Sky Sports News:

"Rangers ended up playing with nine men for the last six minutes of injury time and they defended really well.

"It was a definite red card for Propper and if you think of the pressure Kelly was under, he deserves a lot of plaudits for his performance tonight.

"Rangers defended really well all over the pitch and it was a creditable 0-0 given they played a large majority of the tie with 10 men.

"And they will now hope to frustrate them and nick something on the counter-attack and that will suit them playing that way - it will be difficult, but no one gave them a chance going away to Fenerbahce.

"They have performed well in Europe this season and they will have a stronger team out next week."