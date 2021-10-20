Rangers vs Brondby: Europa League preview, team news, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Rangers vs Brondby in Europa League Group A on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Rangers will assess Ryan Kent's hamstring injury but Steven Gerrard hopeful that the winger can feature. Glen Kamara is suspended following his red card in the defeat to Sparta Prague.

Filip Helander remains out with a knee problem, so Leon Balogun is expected to keep his place alongside Connor Goldson in defence.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he expects more goals from striker Alfredo Morelos who has scored just five in 15 games this season

Midfielder Ryan Jack is slowly being integrated back into first-team training after recovering from a calf injury, but the 29-year-old is not fit enough to face Brondby.

Steven Davis and Kemar Roofe, who both began on the bench against Hearts, will be hoping they can force their way back into the starting line-up.

As for Brondby, goalkeeper Mads Hermansen is suffering with an ankle injury and will miss the trip to Ibrox.

Defender Rasmus Wikstrom remains out with a shoulder problem, while midfielders Mathias Greve and Peter Bjur are unavailable through minor knocks.

Gerrard: Win can kick-start European campaign

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steven Gerrard and Connor Goldson want more action taken by governing bodies to help eradicate racism from football

Steven Gerrard has no problem with Thursday's Europa League game against Brondby being described as a must-win match for Rangers.

After a 2-0 home defeat to French club Lyon and a 1-0 loss away to Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic, the Scottish champions are bottom of Group B, one point behind the Danish club ahead of their meeting at Ibrox.

The Gers boss, who will be without suspended Glen Kamara after his sending-off in Prague, was asked if the match fell into the must-win category.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers defender Connor Goldson says he has not spoken to his agent or the club recently regarding a potential contract extension

He said: "I don't mind if you put it that way.

"We want to try to win every game here at Rangers, no matter where we are sitting in the table, but having lost the first two games I think it is very important that we win this head-to-head (with Brondby).

"We have to take a minimum of four points, ideally we take six, so tomorrow we need a performance and result that is going to try to kick-start this campaign.

"I don't think our two performances have been miles away, but it is a results business and to get out of the group you need results, we are well aware of that.

"If that adds a little bit more pressure going into tomorrow's game and people on the outside want to make it a must-win game, we are OK with that."

How to follow

Follow Rangers vs Brondby with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership clash between Rangers and Hearts

This will be the very first meeting between Rangers and Brøndby IF in European competition. To date Rangers have won seven of their eight meetings with Danish sides (D1), most recently defeating FC Midtjylland home and away during UEFA Europa League qualifying in 2019-20.

Brøndby have played away to Scottish sides on three previous occasions in European competition, winning on their last two visits against Aberdeen in 1996 and Hibernian in 2016 (L1).

Rangers have lost three of their last four home matches in all European competition (W1), including on MD1 against Lyon. It's as many defeats as in their previous 26 home games in Europe beforehand.

Brøndby and Rangers, along with SK Rapid Wien, are two of three sides yet to score in the UEFA Europa League this season. Brøndby have the lowest expected goals total of any side (0.57), while Rangers are third-bottom (0.88).

Rangers have picked up three red cards across their last three UEFA Europa League games, all against Czech Republic sides, with those three sendings-off as many as the Scottish side suffered in their previous 40 games in the competition.

When are the Europa League group stage games?

Matchday 4: November 4 2021

Matchday 5: November 25 2021

Matchday 6: December 9 2021

Round of 16: March 10 & 17 2022

Quarter-finals: April 7 & 14 2022

Semi-finals: April 28 & May 5 2022

Final: May 18 2022 (Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville)