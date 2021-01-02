Rangers 1-0 Celtic: Nir Bitton sees red as Callum McGregor own goal sends hosts 19 points clear at summit

Rangers moved 19 points clear at the Scottish Premiership summit as Callum McGregor's own goal settled the second Old Firm clash of the season following Nir Bitton's dismissal.

Rangers were not at their best at Ibrox but they remain relentless in their pursuit of the title, with the game turning on referee Bobby Madden decision to send off Bitton for a professional foul after 62 minutes as he tussled with Alfredo Morelos.

By then, Rangers keeper Allan McGregor had produced several saves to ensure the hosts remained level with their fierce rivals, but eight minutes later, Steven Gerrard's men went in front as the unfortunate McGregor deflected James Tavernier's corner into his own net.

They would be no late drama as Rangers moved 19 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, although second-placed Celtic still have three games in hand.

Full match report to follow...

What's next?

Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action when they visit Aberdeen on Sunday January 10, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 3pm. Celtic host Hibernian a day later on Monday January 11, also live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm.