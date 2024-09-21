Rangers 3-0 Dundee: Cyriel Dessers scores twice in League Cup quarter-final victory on Ibrox return

Rangers advanced to the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Dundee in their first match at Ibrox Stadium since May.

Cyriel Dessers netted twice and captain James Tavernier converted from the penalty spot in a welcome return home for the cup holders.

Philippe Clement's side had played all of their previous home matches this season at Hampden Park while works were being completed on the Copland Stand to improve disabled facilities.

The Light Blues will now return to the national stadium in November for the semi-finals as they hope to continue their defence of the trophy they won last December.

Player ratings: Rangers: Butland (7),Tavernier (7), Souttar (7), Propper (6), Jefte (9), Barron (9), Sterling (5), Cerny (5), Lawrence (6), Bajrami (7), Dessers (9).



Subs: Cortes (6), McCausland (7), Igamane (6), Kasanwirjo (6).



Dundee: Carson (7), McGhee (6), Koumetio (6), Portales (5), Larkeche (5), Cameron (6), Braybrooke (6), Sylla (5), Adewumi (5), Murray (5), Tiffoney (6).



Subs: Palmer-Houlden (5), Ingram (5), Mulligan (5), Vetro (5)



Player of the Match: Cyriel Dessers

How Rangers sealed their semi-final spot

Rangers were expected to win this one, but it will be the manner of the victory which will please boss Clement.

His side had not played in front of an Ibrox crowd in over four months and it was important to put on a display for the fans to enjoy. And that they did.

Dessers opened the scoring after 18 minutes when he cleverly redirected a powerful Tavernier effort back on target from close range.

But he could have found a second goal much earlier if it were not for Trevor Carson. The Dundee goalkeeper denied him with his feet on two occasions before half-time, including a terrific stop to tip an acrobatic effort from the Nigerian over the crossbar.

Rangers entered the break with a one-goal lead, and they did not have to wait long to double their advantage after the restart.

Mo Sylla was penalised for holding Dessers inside the Dundee penalty area and the hosts were awarded a penalty on 49 minutes.

Captain Tavernier then stepped up and dispatched the penalty kick to score his first goal of the season and make it 2-0.

Jack Butland was called into action at the other end a few minutes later, pulling off a terrific double save from Simon Murray to keep his side two in front.

Rangers then killed the game off in the 66th minute as Dessers knocked the ball in from Nedim Bajrami's left-footed cross to grab his seventh goal of the season.

Clement's side continued to dominate with substitutes Mohamed Diomande, Ross McCausland and Hamza Igamane all spurning big opportunities to extend their lead even further before full-time.