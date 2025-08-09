Rangers 1-1 Dundee: James Tavernier's stoppage-time penalty rescues point at Ibrox as Nasser Djiga sees red

Rangers' Jekyll and Hyde start under Russell Martin continued as they needed a late penalty to rescue a draw at home to Dundee, just days after impressing in Europe.

The head coach stuck with the same starting XI that beat Viktoria Plzen in Champions League qualifying, but while they dominated, the same energy was not on show.

Dundee, out of the League Cup and defeated in their opening Premiership match, had the best chances and stunned Ibrox into silence just after the break when Ryan Astley headed into the net.

Image: Ryan Astley put Dundee ahead at Rangers

Frustrations began to show and Nasser Djiga was shown a straight red card for bringing down Fin Robertson as he raced towards goal.

Rangers struggled for creativity, but James Tavernier scored from the penalty spot late on after Drey Wright's challenge on Djedi Gassama.

Cyriel Dessers thought he'd snatched victory in the final seconds but the offside flag handed Dundee a deserved point.

It is the first time Rangers have failed to win their opening two league games since 1989, as the attention now turns to progressing to the Champions League play-offs.

Rangers' struggle for form continues as Dundee impress

Image: It was a frustrating watch for Rangers head coach Russell Martin

Dundee's defending was diligent and they almost stole into the lead on the half hour following a corner, when Luke Graham found Clark Robertson with a cross and his header crashed off the post before Gers 'keeper Jack Butland gathered the ball.

The home side looked nervy when asked to defend and Robertson again glanced a header off a post but the offside flag was up, as were the anxiety levels among the home fans.

Gassama's trickery inside the box early in the second half allowed him to set up midfielder Mohamed Diomande but his shot was saved by Dundee keeper Jon McCracken.

Image: Rangers' Nasser Djiga (L) fouls Dundee's Finlay Robertson before being sent off

Two minutes later, after Diomande conceded a foul 30 yards out, Callum Jones floated a free-kick into the Rangers box, Robertson got first contact and Astley looped a header over Butland, a VAR check confirming the goal.

To loud boos, Martin replaced Lyall Cameron and Diomande with Nicolas Raskin and Kieran Dowell and soon afterwards Djiga was sent packing by referee Don Robertson for denying Finlay Robertson a clear and obvious goalscoring opportunity by taking him out as he raced through towards the Gers goal.

Image: Cyriel Dessers late winner was ruled out for offside

Tavernier and Danilo came on for Rothwell and Max Aarons as Martin tried another route but there was little real danger of note until the 90th minute when Wright tangled legs with Gassama inside the box.

Tavernier sent McCracken the wrong way to set up a tense finish and there was more drama when Dessers drove into the net, only for VAR to rule offside.