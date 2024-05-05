 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Rangers vs Kilmarnock. Scottish Premiership.

Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers 4

  • F Soares Silva (53rd minute)
  • B Davies (62nd minute)
  • T Lawrence (71st minute)
  • J Souttar (93rd minute)

Kilmarnock 1

  • J Tavernier (12th minute own goal)
  • J Wright (sent off 22nd minute)

Latest Scottish Premiership Odds

Rangers 4-1 Kilmarnock: Hosts overcome first-half chaos to claim win and close gap on Celtic

Match report and free match highlights as Rangers close the gap on Celtic to three points; James Tavernier scored own goal and missed penalty, but Fabio Silva equalised; Ben Davies and John Soutter scored in second half, either side of Tom Lawrence's excellent strike

Joe Shread

@JoeShreadSky

Sunday 5 May 2024 15:22, UK

Rangers' Tom Lawrence celebrates with Mohamed Diomande after scoring to make it 3-1
Image: Rangers' Tom Lawrence celebrates with Mohamed Diomande after scoring to make it 3-1

Rangers overcame a chaotic first half to claim a 4-1 victory over Kilmarnock and close the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic to three points.

With just three matches remaining, Rangers know they can move level with champions Celtic next Saturday - if they win the Old Firm at Parkhead, live on Sky Sports.

The afternoon began in dramatic fashion, with referee David Dickinson declining to award Rangers a penalty for a Corrie Ndaba handball despite VAR recommending a spot kick, before James Tavernier scored a clumsy own goal.

The Rangers captain's afternoon then went from bad to worse when his penalty was brilliantly saved by Will Dennis, with the spot kick awarded after another VAR review showed Joe Wright handled the ball on the line.

The Kilmarnock defender was sent off and Rangers finally made their superiority count, with Fabio Silva poking in the equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

Trending

The second half was dominated by the hosts, who broke down Kilmarnock's resistance thanks to goals from Ben Davies and John Souttar, as well as a stunning strike by Tom Lawrence.

More to follow...

Also See:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Kilmarnock took the lead after an unfortunate James Tavernier own goal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Kilmarnock's Joe Wright was sent off for a straight red card

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Tavernier had his penalty saved

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Rangers forward Fabio Silva tucked away a neat finish to make it 1-1

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Ben Davies put Rangers 2-1 up as he reacted quickest after Will Dennis spilled John Lundstram's long-range effort

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Tom Lawrence scored a sensational long-range strike to put Rangers 3-1 up

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

John Souttar's late header made it 4-1

What's next?

Rangers' next game is a huge trip to Celtic on Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 12.30pm.

Philippe Clement's side then host Dundee on Tuesday May 14, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 7.30pm - before ending their Scottish Premiership campaign at Hearts on Saturday May 18; kick-off 12.30pm.

Rangers then face Celtic again in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday May 25; kick-off 3pm.

Kilmarnock's next outing is at St Mirren on Saturday; kick-off 3pm. Derek McInnes' side then host Celtic on Wednesday May 15, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 7.30pm - before travelling to Dundee in the final game of the season on Saturday May 18; kick-off 12.30pm.

Ad content | Stream Sky Sports on NOW

NOW PROMO APRIL 2024

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

Book Fury v Usyk on Sky Sports Box Office

Fury vs Usyk

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, F1 and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports