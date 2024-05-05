Rangers 4-1 Kilmarnock: Hosts overcome first-half chaos to claim win and close gap on Celtic

Rangers overcame a chaotic first half to claim a 4-1 victory over Kilmarnock and close the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic to three points.

With just three matches remaining, Rangers know they can move level with champions Celtic next Saturday - if they win the Old Firm at Parkhead, live on Sky Sports.

The afternoon began in dramatic fashion, with referee David Dickinson declining to award Rangers a penalty for a Corrie Ndaba handball despite VAR recommending a spot kick, before James Tavernier scored a clumsy own goal.

The Rangers captain's afternoon then went from bad to worse when his penalty was brilliantly saved by Will Dennis, with the spot kick awarded after another VAR review showed Joe Wright handled the ball on the line.

The Kilmarnock defender was sent off and Rangers finally made their superiority count, with Fabio Silva poking in the equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

The second half was dominated by the hosts, who broke down Kilmarnock's resistance thanks to goals from Ben Davies and John Souttar, as well as a stunning strike by Tom Lawrence.

More to follow...

Rangers' next game is a huge trip to Celtic on Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 12.30pm.

Philippe Clement's side then host Dundee on Tuesday May 14, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 7.30pm - before ending their Scottish Premiership campaign at Hearts on Saturday May 18; kick-off 12.30pm.

Rangers then face Celtic again in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday May 25; kick-off 3pm.

Kilmarnock's next outing is at St Mirren on Saturday; kick-off 3pm. Derek McInnes' side then host Celtic on Wednesday May 15, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 7.30pm - before travelling to Dundee in the final game of the season on Saturday May 18; kick-off 12.30pm.

