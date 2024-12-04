Rangers 6-0 Kilmarnock: James Tavernier opens floodgates to raise pressure on Aberdeen

Rangers raised the pressure on second-placed Aberdeen as they finally found their shooting boots with a resounding 6-0 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

It took Rangers 37 minutes to manage a shot on target after being frustrated by their visitors for the majority of the first half, but once James Tavernier's rising effort put them ahead, they never looked back.

The floodgates opened after half-time as Philippe Clement's men, who had previously only scored 18 goals all season, added another five in 24 second-half minutes to secure their biggest Scottish Premiership win since beating Hamilton 8-0 in November 2020.

Danilo doubled their advantage by prodding Ianis Hagi's low cross past Robby McCrorie, before Hamza Igamane lashed in a third two minutes later with a powerful 20-yard finish.

The goals kept flowing as Vaclav Cerny made it four following a dancing run from Nicolas Raskin into the Kilmarnock box before Cyril Dessers, who had come on only moments earlier, bundled home Jefte's ball through the six-yard box.

Dessers doubled his money 13 minutes from time with a simple finish on Tavernier's delivery from wide, as Kilmarnock were punished for a second-half collapse having failed to lay a glove on their hosts all game.

More to follow...