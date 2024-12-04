 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Rangers vs Kilmarnock. Scottish Premiership.

Ibrox StadiumAttendance44,188.

Rangers 6

  • J Tavernier (37th minute)
  • D Pereira da Silva (53rd minute)
  • H Igamane (55th minute)
  • V Cerny (61st minute)
  • C Dessers (69th minute, 77th minute)

Kilmarnock 0

    Latest Scottish Premiership Odds

    Rangers 6-0 Kilmarnock: James Tavernier opens floodgates to raise pressure on Aberdeen

    Report as goals from James Tavernier, Danilo, Hamza Igamane, Vaclav Cerny and a Cyril Dessers double give Rangers a 6-0 win over Kilmarnock, their biggest Scottish Premiership victory in more than four years

    Ron Walker

    Digital Football Journalist @Ronnabe

    Wednesday 4 December 2024 21:49, UK

    GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 04: Rangers James Tavernier celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and Kilmarnock at Ibrox Stadium, on December 04, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
    Image: James Tavernier opened the scoring for Rangers

    Rangers raised the pressure on second-placed Aberdeen as they finally found their shooting boots with a resounding 6-0 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

    It took Rangers 37 minutes to manage a shot on target after being frustrated by their visitors for the majority of the first half, but once James Tavernier's rising effort put them ahead, they never looked back.

    The floodgates opened after half-time as Philippe Clement's men, who had previously only scored 18 goals all season, added another five in 24 second-half minutes to secure their biggest Scottish Premiership win since beating Hamilton 8-0 in November 2020.

    Danilo doubled their advantage by prodding Ianis Hagi's low cross past Robby McCrorie, before Hamza Igamane lashed in a third two minutes later with a powerful 20-yard finish.

    The goals kept flowing as Vaclav Cerny made it four following a dancing run from Nicolas Raskin into the Kilmarnock box before Cyril Dessers, who had come on only moments earlier, bundled home Jefte's ball through the six-yard box.

    Trending

    Dessers doubled his money 13 minutes from time with a simple finish on Tavernier's delivery from wide, as Kilmarnock were punished for a second-half collapse having failed to lay a glove on their hosts all game.

    Also See:

    More to follow...

    What's coming up in the Scottish Premiership?

    A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
    A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

    Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Upgrade to Sky Sports

    Other Sports

    Not got Sky? Get instant to Sky Sports with NOW