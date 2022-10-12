Rangers 1-7 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah nets fastest-ever Champions League hat-trick as Reds eliminate hosts

Mohamed Salah scored the fastest-ever Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool turned it on in the second half to thrash Rangers 7-1.

Rangers took the lead through Scott Arfield but the brilliant Roberto Firmino levelled it up and Liverpool took over half-time, scoring six unanswered goals - including three in six minutes from substitute Salah - to leave the hosts unable to make it through to the last 16.

Firmino got his second to give Liverpool the lead on 55 minutes before the Brazilian's flick set up Darwin Nunez to net his second goal in as many games. Salah then took over, scoring the first of his three goals on 75 minutes and securing the match ball with two more ruthless finishes against the hapless Rangers defence.

After a such a bright start, it turned into an embarrassing night for Rangers, who lost both Connor Goldson and Ryan Jack to injuries and conceded a seventh to Harvey Elliott that was eventually awarded by VAR.

Liverpool's spectacular second half meant it was Rangers' heaviest ever defeat in a competitive match at Ibrox.

After Napoli beat Ajax 4-2 earlier in the night, Liverpool now just need one point from their final two games at away to Ajax and home to Napoli to assure their qualification. Rangers are bottom after four straight defeats.

This was a timely boost for Jurgen Klopp's men, who face Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Player ratings Rangers:McGregor (5), Tavernier (5), Goldson (6), Davies (5), Barisic (5), Jack (6), Lundstram (5), Arfield (6), Sakala (6), Kent (5), Colak (5)



Subs:King (4), Morelos (5), Davis (5), Wright (5), Matondo (5)



Liverpool:Alisson (6), Gomez (7), Konate (7), Van Dijk (7), Tsimikas (7), Fabinho (6), Henderson (7), Elliott (8), Carvalho (7), Firmino (9), Nunez (6)



Subs:Salah (9), Thiago (7), Jota (8), Milner (7)



Man of the match:Mohamed Salah

How Reds ran riot in sensational second half…

Klopp was in a prickly mood in the pre-match press conference, hitting back at Dietmar Hamann's claim that his side "lack spark" but Hamann's view looked vindicated in the opening exchanges as Liverpool yet again conceded the first goal in a match. It's now happened in eight of their last 13 games across all competitions.

Arfield was the man to send Ibrox delirious, finishing off a flowing move courtesy of a defence-splitting Ryan Jack pass. It was Rangers' first goal of the group stage.

Klopp's men looked lost as they tried to stage a fightback as Joe Gomez played an inexplicable blind pass back to Alisson and Antonio Colak should have done better with his finish.

Despite all Liverpool's problems, the form of Firmino continues to shine.

He notched at a key time with Liverpool struggling when flicking home a Kostas Tsimikas corner to draw his team level.

Image: Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his second goal for Liverpool in the Champions League game against Rangers at Ibrox

The goal was to be Liverpool's last shot of the half as Rangers played the more creative football. Arfield squandered a fantastic chance from 10 yards after some rapid wing-play from Fashion Sakala.

The home fans would have been confident of witnessing a famous European night at Ibrox but a different Liverpool appeared after the break, playing with their usual level of zip and intensity.

Nunez - who played yet again like a man trying too hard - curled a wayward effort when squeezing in behind the Rangers back four. Firmino showed him how it should be done on 55 minutes.

Gomez played the Trent Alexander-Arnold role down the right by scorching into space and delivering the perfect final ball across goal that was finished in confident fashion by the flying Firmino.

Liverpool were now playing at a level Rangers had no answers for as Firmino played a no-look flick into the path of Nunez, who swept a finish into the bottom corner.

That was Nunez's last act as Salah replaced him on 68 minutes. Not a bad substitute to have in reserve.

His first goal was a classic Salah finish, killing the ball out of the sky down the right and poking a fantastic finish despite a nearly impossible angle.

Thiago, Firmino and Diogo Jota played their part in his second goal as some lovely build-up ended with Salah squeezing another lovely strike past Allan McGregor. The cameo of all cameos was complete a minute later when Salah collected another Jota pass and curled one into the far corner.

As easy as one, two, three.

That wasn't the end of the torture for Rangers, whose defensive line was all over the show as Elliott smacked home his first Champions League goal after VAR had reversed a wrongly flagged offside on Jota.

By this point, Liverpool were playing a different sport to Rangers. A chastening evening for the hosts.

Opta: Super Mo

Salah has scored 38 UEFA Champions League goals for Liverpool, now the most by any player for an English club in the competition, surpassing Didier Drogba for Chelsea and Sergio Agüero for Man City (both 36).

With just six minutes and 12 seconds between his first and third goals, Liverpool's Salah scored the fastest ever UEFA Champions League hat-trick.

Liverpool have won nine of their 10 UEFA Champions League group stage games since the start of last season (L1), including each of their last three.

Rangers conceded seven goals in a single match in European competition for a very first time.

Only Erling Haaland (23) has more goal involvements for Premier League clubs in all competitions this season than Firmino (12 - 8 goals, 4 assists).

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action on Sunday as they go to Motherwell, live on Sky Sports Football from 11am; kick-off 12pm.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side then face Dundee at home in a Scottish League Cup quarter-final on October 19 at 8.15pm.

Then three days later, the Gers host Livingston at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership in a 3pm kick-off.

Liverpool's next game is on Sunday as they host champions Manchester City, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool

Manchester City Sunday 16th October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

The Reds have another home game three days later on October 19 as they welcome West Ham to Anfield in a 7.30pm kick-off.

Then Jurgen Klopp's side face Nottingham Forest away on October 22 in a 12.30pm kick-off.