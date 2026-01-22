Rangers 1-0 Ludogorets: Mohamed Diomande strike not enough to keep Danny Röhl's side in the Europa League

Mohamed Diomande's well-taken first-half strike saw Rangers beat Ludogorets 1-0 at Ibrox to earn Danny Röhl's side their first Europa League win of the season, but it was not enough to keep alive their play-off hopes.

The hard-fought victory over the Bulgarian champions did, however, maintain Rangers' recent good form as the home side racked up their seventh straight win in all competitions, including four clean sheets in a row.

Team news: Danny Röhl made seven changes to the side that thrashed Annan Athletic in the Scottish Cup on Friday

Jack Butland, Emmanuel Fernandez, Nico Raskin, Mohamed Diomande, Thelo Aasgaard, Mikey Moore and Youssef Chermiti were all recalled

Röhl has rejuvenated the Gers on the domestic scene since taking over from Russell Martin in October, but they went into the penultimate league phase fixture with just one point from 18 and effectively out of the competition.

However, on a wet and windy Govan night, midfielder Diomande put the home side into the lead in the 33rd minute and it proved to be decisive in a mostly controlled performance.

Image: Rangers' Max Aarons' is denied by Ludogorets' Hendrik Bonmann

Rangers face Porto in their final Europa League fixture in Portugal next week, but first resume their Scottish Premiership title push at home to Dundee on Sunday.

The Light Blues are behind second-placed Celtic on goal difference and six points adrift of leaders Hearts, who host the Hoops on Sunday live on Sky Sports.

Why Rangers' clash with Ludogorets was far from a dead rubber

Sky Sports News reporter Adam Binnie:

There were valuable UEFA coefficient points up for grabs which could grant Rangers direct access to next season's Champions League should they go on to win the Scottish Premiership title.

Here's why.

The domestic league winner with the highest 'club coefficient' points total outside of Europe's top 10 leagues, calculated over the past five years, will qualify for next season's Champions League automatically.

Rangers currently hold that spot, largely down to their run to the Europa League final in 2022, but Olympiakos are hot on their heels.

Image: Danny Röhl's side are in great form at present

Danny Röhl's side need a minimum of one point from their final match to hold on to top spot. They visit Porto next week.

Should Rangers fail to earn that point, Olympiakos could overtake them with a win at Ajax in their final game - remember they would also be required to win their domestic league.

It's important to note that Rangers are the only Scottish side who can benefit from this. Hearts and Celtic would have to play summer qualifiers if they win the league.

What's coming up for Rangers?