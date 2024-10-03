Rangers 1-4 Lyon: Alexandre Lacazette scores wonder goal as Lyon punish Rangers in Europa League at Ibrox

Lyon captain Alexandre Lacazette scored a wonder goal as he and Malick Fofana scored twice in a punishing 4-1 Europa League defeat for Rangers at Ibrox.

Vlacav Cerny missed a sitter that would have given Rangers an early lead, with Lyon going in front moments later through Fofana's cool finish after Rayan Cherki's excellent close control and assist.

Rangers hit back almost instantaneously with Tom Lawrence getting his second goal in consecutive games. The midfielder capitalised after Cyriel Dessers failed to convert following a disastrous Corentin Tolisso header back toward goal.

Image: Tom Lawrence had equalised for Rangers

But Lyon were back in front before the game reached the midway point after Connor Barron's blind pass was latched on to by Fofana, who dribbled towards the area and squared for Lacazette to calmly slot home.

The highlight of the first half was still to come with Lacazette scoring a screamer from outside of the box.

The Lyon skipper cut across from the left before unleashing a right-footed effort that flew across Jack Butland and into the top corner in first-half added time.

Lacazette extends Lyon tally... Lyon captain Alexandre Lacazette took his goal tally for the club to 183 after scoring twice in the 4-1 Europa League win over Rangers.

Fofana slotted home Lyon's fourth early in the second half after more great work from Cherki, and though they remained unsteady in defence at times, their attacking threat was constant, with Duje Caleta-Car hitting the bar with a header before Rangers substitute Neraysho Kasanwirjo cleared Tolisso's header off the line.

Rangers kept going forward and Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri made a good save from a Kieran Dowell volley. But Butland was forced to prevent substitute Said Benrahma making it five late on with a fine block, and Lyon's threat did not end until the final whistle confirmed a chastening defeat for the Ibrox men.

Butland: Lyon have talent but we caused our own issues

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland to TNT Sports:

"They have got some serious individual quality. The disappointment for us is that we gave them too many opportunities to showcase that.

"I wish we could do it over again because I think, you hate to say it, but there was a different approach that we needed or there wasn't quite enough from us in those moments to cut out the attack, make a foul stop them from getting in their stride.

"So the disappointment is we gave them some easy opportunities to showcase some serious individual talent. In that sense, it probably feels like one that looks worse than it is, but we caused our own issues."

Boyd: Lyon front three 'ripped Rangers apart'

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd:

"The front three of Lacazette, Cherki and Fofana ripped Rangers apart - they were outstanding. Rangers struggled with their pace and trickery. It was four, it could have been more.

"It's hard to believe Rangers have lost 4-1 in Europe and it's not even the worst result in Europe for a Scottish team this week.

"Rangers don't control games at their tempo. It's either really slow or hectic. The turnover in possession for Rangers was really poor. That is something to build on.

"It's a big couple of weeks coming up for Rangers."