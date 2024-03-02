Rangers 1-2 Motherwell: Philippe Clement's side waste chance to extend lead at top of Scottish Premiership

Rangers failed to tighten their grip on top spot in the Scottish Premiership after falling to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Motherwell.

It was the first time since 1997 that Motherwell had triumphed at Ibrox, scoring once in each half to hand initiative back to Celtic in the race for the league title - Brendan Rodgers' side face Hearts on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football, now with the chance to displace Rangers at the top.

Theo Bair opened the scoring early in the first period, sweeping Jack Vale's precise pick-out beyond the clutches of Jack Butland, before James Tavernier clawed Rangers level from the spot on the hour mark.

Having finally restored parity, Philippe Clement's side looked the more likely to unearth a winner, but for Blair Spittal's rampaging run in the 75th minute, which teed up Dan Casey to head an unlikely decider.

Image: Theo Bair got the ball rolling for Motherwell early in the first period

It marks a first defeat in 12 games in all competitions for Rangers and although they remain two points clear of their Old Firm rival at the top of the table, Celtic have the chance to leapfrog them against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Team news Ridvan Yilmaz, Nico Raskin, Dujon Sterling and Cyriel Dessers came back in to the Rangers XI amid usual rotation.



Motherwell, meanwhile, made two changes as Shane Blaney and on-loan Blackburn striker Jack Vale returned.

How Rangers' title hopes were damaged

Image: Conor Goldson looks aghast as Rangers are stunned by Motherwell

Rangers had fought back valiantly to beat Kilmarnock 2-1 at Rugby Park on Wednesday night, keeping them importantly ahead of the Hoops in a title race that promises to swing in multiple directions before its May conclusion.

It was widely believed that three more points would be garnered against the Steelmen.

But Clement's side were nothing like the team that showed courageous title promise midweek, despite dominating the ball and generating 31 efforts on goal - nine of which hit the target.

The visitors had the first chance when defender Bevis Mugabi headed a Spittal corner over the bar but they did not miss the second. Vale got the better of John Souttar and cut the ball back for Bair to bury beyond a helpless Butland.

The traffic towards the Motherwell goal remained busy but goalkeeper Liam Kelly was equal to nearly all, barring a Tavernier penalty, which was dispatched expertly after Stephen O'Donnell was guilty of fouling substitute Fabio Silva in the box and VAR intervened to overturn referee Alan Muir's original decision.

Rangers threw everything forward in the final stages, but it was Spittal who sprung the trap to find Casey's late run, and he beat Butland at his near post.

Rangers' attention turns to the Europa League with a trip to Libson to face Benfica in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday night. Kick-off 8pm.

They then return to domestic action on March 10 with a Scottish Cup quarter-final away to Hibs. Kick-off 5.30pm.

Motherwell's next match is at home to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on March 16. Kick-off 3pm.