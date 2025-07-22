Rangers 2-0 Panathinaikos: Findlay Curtis and Djeidi Gassama on target as Russell Martin era starts with victory

A new era at Rangers got off to a winning start as teenager Findlay Curtis and summer signing Djeidi Gassama scored crucial Champions League qualifying goals against Panathinaikos.

Excitement bubbled around a sell-out Ibrox as head coach Russell Martin took charge of his first competitive game, with Nico Raskin flashing a shot just past early on.

The hosts had goalkeeper Jack Butland to thank for a string of saves before 18-year-old Curtis unleashed a stunning strike to send Rangers ahead in the second half.

Image: Djeidi Gassama scored on his Rangers debut to double the lead

Georgios Vagiannidis was sent off for a clumsy challenge on the goalscorer before he made way for Gassama to make a Rangers debut by doubling their lead.

The visitors struggled to find a way back into the game and Martin's side take a crucial lead into the second leg in Athens with Vikoria Plzen or Servette awaiting the winners in the third qualifying round.

Martin's reign begins in victory

Image: Russell Martin made a winning start in Champions League qualifying

The new head coach handed competitive debuts to three of his summer signings - Nasser Djiga, Max Aarons and Joe Rothwell - with Curtis also in the starting XI after impressing in pre-season.

Nicolas Raskin burst forward early on as the fans cheered in expectation, but fired just past the far post.

The midfielder then picked up a yellow card for hauling down Facundo Pellistri, a decision that appeared to spark the visitors to life.

Jack Butland pulled off a smart save soon after, with Nemanja Maksimovic somehow smashing the rebound onto the post.

The former England keeper pulled off another impressive stop to deny Erik Palmer-Brown as the Greek club looked to spoil the party at Ibrox.

Image: Jack Butland kept Panathinaikos at bay early on

Rangers managed to deal with the pressure and their first shot on target came 36 minutes into the game - Mohamed Diomande took aim from 20 yards with Bartlomiej Dragowski pulling off a big save with Danilo's effort deflected past the post soon after.

Butland showed his class again to deny Maksimovi before Ibrox erupted when Curtis lashed home the opener after the keeper had set up the breakaway.

Panathinaikos looked to respond with Giorgos Kyriakopoulos hammering a shot high over the top before they were down to 10 when Vagiannidis picked up a second booking for a clumsy challenge on Curtis.

Image: It was a sell out at Ibrox

It was then the perfect introduction from Gassama as he replaced the teenager and quickly picked up where he left off, lashing in a second.

There was then no way back for the Greek club as celebrations replaced the jeers of last season as Martin looks to win over the Rangers support immediately.

