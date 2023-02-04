Rangers 2-1 Ross County: Malik Tillman and Borna Barisic fire Rangers past Ross County

Malik Tillman and Borna Barisic were on target as Rangers beat Ross County 2-1 to extend their unbeaten run to 10 Scottish Premiership games under Michael Beale.

Beale's Rangers bandwagon continued rolling but not without some fortune amid a second-half fright from Ross County at Ibrox.

Malky Mackay's side had proved resolute in defence before early substitute Tillman put the Light Blues in front with a header in first-half added time - but the visitors stuck to their task after the break and striker Jordan White levelled in the 65th minute with a header.

However, left-back Barisic's deflected free-kick in the 75th minute restored the Gers' lead for a nervy 2-1 victory, leaving the Staggies still looking for their first win over the Govan club.

Beale is unbeaten in 12 games - 11 wins and a draw - since taking over as Gers boss in November and Rangers moved to within six points of Premiership leaders Celtic, who play at St Johnstone on Sunday - but it was a patchy performance.

Image: Malik Tillman headed home Todd Cantwell's cross on the stroke of half-time

Everything around the Ibrox club was positive ahead of the game following the comprehensive 3-0 win at Hearts on Wednesday night, arguably the Gers' best performance of the season.

Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin, the new signing from Standard Liege, started on the bench as Beale made three changes.

Jon McLaughlin took over from Allan McGregor in goal, with midfielders Ryan Jack and Todd Cantwell in for Glen Kamara and Tillman.

However, County, with midfielders Nohan Kenneh and Victor Loturi in for Ross Callachan and Jordan Tillson, threatened first after a slack pass by Light Blues midfielder John Lundstram. George Harmon and Eamonn Brophy had shots blocked for a corner which came to nothing but offered encouragement.

Image: Malik Tillman scored his seventh goal of the Scottish Premiership season as Rangers beat Ross County

Lundstram picked up a knock after 11 minutes and was replaced by Tillman and two minutes later the 20-year-old Bayern Munich loanee caused havoc in the Staggies box before Cantwell latched on to the clearance and skimmed the bar with a side-footed shot from the edge of the box.

The match was relatively open. Ibrox skipper James Tavernier blazed a drive over the bar in the 20th minute before McLaughlin saved from an Alex Iacovitti header at the other end.

Gers striker Alfredo Morelos had a couple of efforts on goal to no avail but just as the first 45 minutes looked to be ending goalless, Cantwell played a one-two with the Colombia striker and stood up a cross from the by-line for Tillman to head in from close range for his eighth goal of the season.

There was time for Morelos to head over from close range when he should have hit the target.

Simon Murray replaced fellow January signing Brophy for the start of the second half which, from a Rangers perspective, took time to get going.

Image: Jordan White got Ross County back on level terms with a header.

Kamara came on for the out-of-touch Fashion Sakala in the 62nd minute and moments later McLaughlin had to tip a powerful drive from Kenneh over the bar for the first of three successive corners - the last of which saw Yan Dhanda receive a short corner and flight a ball in for White to flash in a header with McLaughlin flailing.

It left Ibrox stunned and the home side had to respond.

Ryan Kent's drive drew a great save from Ross Laidlaw but the visiting 'keeper had no luck with Barisic's free-kick just outside the box, the ball taking a nick off the top of the wall to leave Laidlaw flat-footed as the ball sped in at the far post.

Image: Borna Barisic's free-kick proved to be the winner for Rangers

Rangers rode the wave of energy for a spell. A shot on the turn from Morelos drew a smart save from Laidlaw before Raskin came on to make his Gers debut, along with fellow substitutes Scott Wright and Antonio Colak.

They could not avert an anxious final few minutes where the home side ended up somewhat hanging on.

Beale: Tillman and Cantwell our best players

Rangers manager Michael Beale, speaking to Sky Sports:

"[Malik Tillman]'s come on early today and I thought he was really eye-catching along with Todd Cantwell. They were probably our best two performers today. It's another goal from him breaking out of midfield and I think he's excellent at that. To have a midfielder who can get forward and score regularly and assist I think is fantastic. He's an excellent talent we have in our league.

"It was important to give it to him [a debut for Raskin] because I wanted him to feel Ibrox for the first time. He can see that I trust him, and he came on and had some good touches. He was [also] bursting out of midfield himself trying to make an impact in the final third. I don't think we can judge him on today albeit he showed some nice touches."

Mackay: Ross County deserved better

Ross County manager Malky Mackay, speaking to Sky Sports:

"I thought they were excellent today. To a man carried it out tactically to a very high standard. I told them if they keep it tight there would be spaces and they would get a chance. We got more than one and we scored a good goal. If Nohan [Kenneh] hits that anywhere else that's in the net.

At the time I thought [Barisic's deflected winner] was a wee bit fortunate but then you just have to get on with it because these things happen in football. Again, I just take courage from the players I'm watching there."

The attention turns to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup for Rangers, who are away to Championship side Partick Thistle on February 12. Kick-off 4pm.

Ross County are out of the competition and their next Scottish Premiership match is away to St Mirren on February 18.