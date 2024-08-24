Rangers 6-0 Ross County: Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo shine in comfortable Gers victory

Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo both scored a brace as Rangers cruised to victory against Ross County at Hampden Park.

Matondo also provided two assists in what could be their final Premiership match at the national stadium as they showed the frustrated Gers support why they should stick with them this season.

Dessers opened the scoring as he fired in Tom Lawrence's cross with Matondo making it two from close range before the break.

The Welshman, who has been linked with a summer move, then set up Dessers for 3-0 before he sent Lawrence through for their fourth soon after.

He then turned Vaclav Cerny's cross in as Rangers ran riot with Danilo adding to County's misery late on.

Rangers rampant

Image: It was a comfortable afternoon for Rangers against Ross County

It was a convincing win for Philippe Clement's side and a boost ahead of the Old Firm game next week where they will, however, find Celtic several levels superior to County, who were out of their depth.

If it is to be their last game at Hampden, they leave on a high although the east end of the city will prove a more formidable battle ground next Sunday.

County were knocked out of the League Cup by League Two side Spartans last weekend and again it proved a long afternoon for everyone from Dingwall.

Image: Ross County's Ronan Hale had the first chance of the game

Clement's side - with Leon Balogun, Connor Barron, Lawrence and Dessers back in the ranks - camped in the County half almost from kick-off albeit it was the visitors who came closest first with only a great save from Ibrox keeper Jack Butland preventing striker Ronan Hale finding the top corner with a powerful drive.

Rangers took advantage of their escape and the opener was created by the skill of Lawrence who slipped effortlessly past a couple of County players and played in Dessers who took a few steps before rifling the ball low past Staggies keeper Ross Laidlaw.

Three minutes later, with the Dingwall defence in tatters, Dessers set up Lawrence but with only Laidlaw to beat he slipped the ball past the post.

County could not muster an attack of note.

Image: Rabbi Matondo scored twice against Ross County

In the 25th minute Matondo skimmed the top of the crossbar with a shot after Dessers' run came to an end inside the Ross County penalty area.

Five minutes before the break Laidlaw tipped a header from Gers defender John Souttar over the bar from a Vaclav Cerny cross.

Balogun picked up a neck injury as he challenged for the ball which - after Butland saved from Aidan Denholm following a counter - saw him replaced by midfielder Mohamed Diomande, with Dujon Sterling moving back into defence.

When Matondo knocked in a cross from skipper James Tavernier at the near post just before the interval the points were safe but the Staggies' goal remained at peril.

Image: Tom Lawrence scored Rangers' fifth

Rangers started the second half strongly and Diomande and Jefte came close with drives before Dessers converted a cut-back from Matondo.

The Ibrox side were on a roll and there was more joy when Lawrence's shot from a Matondo pass went in off the post, before he and Dessers were replaced by Kieran Dowell and Danilo, with Matondo directing in a Cerny cross minutes later.

County suffered further with the final blow self-inflicted.

Danilo drew a great save from Laidlaw with a curling shot in the final minute of normal time before he pounced when the County defence failed to clear their lines, and poked in number six from close range.

Clement impressed by 'mature' performance

Image: Rangers manager Philippe Clement

Rangers boss Philippe Clement speaking to Sky Sports News:

"It was a really mature game. We did the right things with and without the ball, we were not super-efficient but efficient enough and scoring six goals is always a good thing.

"You see that more and more players are starting to understand all the details for themselves, but also as a team to score goals but also not to concede goals.

"I see the team evolving every week and becoming better because they are hungry and they have the desire to become better.

On suggestions Rabbi Matondo could leave Rangers, Clement added: "I think he's going to stay, otherwise someone needs to come with enough money,"

"You never know in the last week, but my idea is that he will be here this season."

Cowie: We made it easier for Rangers

Image: Ross County manager Don Cowie

Ross County manager Don Cowie speaking to Sky Sports News:

"It was a really challenging afternoon. Rangers were very good and we made it a little easier for them in terms of the goals we give away.

"There are a lot of things we should have done better, but the main thing that sticks out is conceding right on half-time to make it 2-0. That changes the game in terms of coming out for the second half and we didn't really respond at that moment.

"We all recognise that you can lose games of football, especially the resources they have against ours, but there's a manner in which to do it.

"Once it goes two and three, it's up to us as a club to make sure it goes no further than that.

"They're a really honest group [of players] and we'll respond from it."

What's coming up in the Scottish Premiership?