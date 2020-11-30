Rangers vs Standard Liege preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Rangers vs Standard Liege in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Midfielder Ryan Jack is a major doubt for Rangers' Europa League clash with Standard Liege at Ibrox on Thursday night.
The Scotland international has missed the last two games with a knock but fellow midfielder Joe Aribo has recovered from a bout of illness and is back in training.
Brandon Barker will hope to shrug off a knock. Nikola Katic remains out with a knee problem, Filip Helander is still self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus while Jermain Defoe drops out as he is not part of the Europa League squad.
Standard Liege will be without striker Obbi Oulare, who is suspended after he was shown a red card against Lech Poznan. Maxime Lestienne and Michel Ange Balikwisha are likely to start together up front.
Gojko Cimirot is expected to play alongside Nicolas Raskin and Samuel Bastien in midfield.
What do Rangers need?
Rangers will go through if they beat Standard Liege - or if they draw and Lech do not beat Benfica. Rangers will be confirmed as group winners if they win and Benfica lose.
How to follow
Follow Rangers vs Standard Liege with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, plus analysis and reaction after full time.
Opta stats
- Rangers have won five of their seven previous meetings with Belgian opponents in all competitions (D1 L1), winning all three at home by an aggregate score of 9-3.
- Standard Liège's only previous visit to Rangers was back in the 1961-62 European Cup quarter-final, with the Belgian side losing 0-2 but progressing 4-3 on aggregate overall.
- A Rangers win here will guarantee their progression to the knockout stage; only once before have they progressed from the group stages in back-to-back seasons in major European competition, doing so in the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League and 2006-07 UEFA Cup.
- Standard Liège have won just one of their last 19 away games in the UEFA Europa League (D5 L13 - excluding qualifiers), and are winless in nine (D3 L6) since beating Panathinaikos in November 2016.
- No side has scored more goals from outside the box in the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League than Rangers (three), with two of those scored by Kemar Roofe.