Rangers vs Standard Liege preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Rangers vs Standard Liege in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Midfielder Ryan Jack is a major doubt for Rangers' Europa League clash with Standard Liege at Ibrox on Thursday night.

The Scotland international has missed the last two games with a knock but fellow midfielder Joe Aribo has recovered from a bout of illness and is back in training.

Brandon Barker will hope to shrug off a knock. Nikola Katic remains out with a knee problem, Filip Helander is still self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus while Jermain Defoe drops out as he is not part of the Europa League squad.

Image: Jermain Defoe is not part of Rangers' Europa League squad so drops out

Standard Liege will be without striker Obbi Oulare, who is suspended after he was shown a red card against Lech Poznan. Maxime Lestienne and Michel Ange Balikwisha are likely to start together up front.

Gojko Cimirot is expected to play alongside Nicolas Raskin and Samuel Bastien in midfield.

What do Rangers need?

Rangers will go through if they beat Standard Liege - or if they draw and Lech do not beat Benfica. Rangers will be confirmed as group winners if they win and Benfica lose.

How to follow

0:30 Steven Gerrard says there are obvious frustrations at throwing away a two-goal lead to Benfica but admits he would have taken a draw at the start of the game.

Follow Rangers vs Standard Liege with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, plus analysis and reaction after full time.

Opta stats