 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Rangers vs St. Johnstone. Scottish Premiership.

Ibrox StadiumAttendance44,744.

Rangers 2

  • V Cerny (34th minute, 58th minute)
  • I Hagi (sent off 81st minute)

St. Johnstone 0

    All Sky Bet Odds
    offside icon

    Offside, St. Johnstone. Adama Sidibeh is caught offside.
    free_kick_won icon

    John Souttar (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Adama Sidibeh (St. Johnstone).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Adama Sidibeh (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Hamza Igamane (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jack Sanders (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    offside icon

    Offside, St. Johnstone. Nicky Clark is caught offside.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. David Keltjens (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Fran Franczak replaces Aaron Essel.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Dujon Sterling replaces Nedim Bajrami.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicolas Raskin (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jack Sanders (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    corner icon

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Jefté.
    red_card icon

    Ianis Hagi (Rangers) is shown the red card.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Benjamin Kimpioka (St. Johnstone).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Benjamin Kimpioka (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    offside icon

    Offside, Rangers. Nedim Bajrami is caught offside.
    free_kick_won icon

    Neraysho Kasanwirjo (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Benjamin Kimpioka (St. Johnstone).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neraysho Kasanwirjo.
    free_kick_won icon

    James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lewis Neilson (St. Johnstone).
    substitution icon

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Graham Carey replaces Makenzie Kirk.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. David Keltjens replaces André Raymond.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Neraysho Kasanwirjo replaces Václav Cerny.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Lewis Neilson (St. Johnstone) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Cammy MacPherson with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by John Souttar.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Connor Barron (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Aaron Essel (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Hamza Igamane (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Makenzie Kirk (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Sanders.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Hamza Igamane (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Václav Cerny.
    free_kick_won icon

    Hamza Igamane (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jack Sanders (St. Johnstone).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jefté (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Aaron Essel (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    John Souttar (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Adama Sidibeh (St. Johnstone).
    yellow_card icon

    Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicolas Raskin (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Hamza Igamane (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Matt Smith (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Adama Sidibeh (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Matt Smith (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Václav Cerny (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    André Raymond (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Hamza Igamane replaces Cyriel Dessers.
    goal icon

    Goal! Rangers 2, St. Johnstone 0. Václav Cerny (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.
    corner icon

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by John Souttar.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Makenzie Kirk (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Essel with a cross.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Matt Smith (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Adama Sidibeh (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Aaron Essel.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Connor Barron replaces Mohamed Diomande.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Ianis Hagi replaces Ross McCausland.

    Second Half begins Rangers 1, St. Johnstone 0.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Adama Sidibeh replaces Drey Wright.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Cammy MacPherson replaces Sven Sprangler.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Rangers 1, St. Johnstone 0.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Makenzie Kirk (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a fast break.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jack Sanders (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Ross McCausland (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robin Pröpper.
    free_kick_won icon

    Robin Pröpper (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Makenzie Kirk (St. Johnstone).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Nedim Bajrami (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by André Raymond.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ross McCausland (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Aaron Essel (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jefté (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Makenzie Kirk (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    goal icon

    Goal! Rangers 1, St. Johnstone 0. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Diomande.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Václav Cerny (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ross McCausland (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
    free_kick_won icon

    Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jack Sanders (St. Johnstone).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Tavernier.
    offside icon

    Offside, St. Johnstone. Benjamin Kimpioka is caught offside.
    free_kick_won icon

    Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aaron Essel (St. Johnstone).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jefté (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Makenzie Kirk (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Václav Cerny.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by John Souttar following a corner.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Nedim Bajrami (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jack Sanders.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCausland.
    yellow_card icon

    Aaron Essel (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Ross McCausland (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aaron Essel (St. Johnstone).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicolas Raskin (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    André Raymond (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ross McCausland (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Aaron Essel (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nedim Bajrami (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ross McCausland (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Diomande.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
    free_kick_won icon

    Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sven Sprangler (St. Johnstone).
    offside icon

    Offside, St. Johnstone. Benjamin Kimpioka is caught offside.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Matt Smith (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Makenzie Kirk.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Aaron Essel.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ross McCausland (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Aaron Essel (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Benjamin Kimpioka (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_won icon

    John Souttar (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Benjamin Kimpioka (St. Johnstone).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Benjamin Kimpioka (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Clark.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross McCausland.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.