Rangers vs St. Johnstone. Scottish Premiership.
Ibrox StadiumAttendance44,744.
Attempt saved. Adama Sidibeh (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neraysho Kasanwirjo.
Attempt missed. Lewis Neilson (St. Johnstone) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Cammy MacPherson with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Hamza Igamane (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.
Attempt saved. Makenzie Kirk (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Sanders.
Attempt saved. Hamza Igamane (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Václav Cerny.
Attempt missed. Adama Sidibeh (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal! Rangers 2, St. Johnstone 0. Václav Cerny (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.
Attempt missed. Makenzie Kirk (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Essel with a cross.
Attempt missed. Makenzie Kirk (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Ross McCausland (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robin Pröpper.
Attempt missed. Nedim Bajrami (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Goal! Rangers 1, St. Johnstone 0. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Diomande.
Attempt blocked. Václav Cerny (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin.
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Václav Cerny.
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by John Souttar following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Nedim Bajrami (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Attempt blocked. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCausland.
Attempt blocked. Ross McCausland (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Diomande.
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Makenzie Kirk.
Attempt missed. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Kimpioka (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Clark.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross McCausland.