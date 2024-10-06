Rangers 2-0 St Johnstone: Vaclav Cerny scores twice before Ianis Hagi is sent off late on in Scottish Premiership win

Vaclav Cerny scored in each half and returning Ianis Hagi was sent off to add some late drama to Rangers' 2-0 victory over St Johnstone at Ibrox.

The Light Blues were thumped 4-1 at home by French side Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night and improvement was expected on their return to William Hill Premiership duty but they failed to sparkle.

Simo Valakari viewed his first game as Saints boss from the directors' box while waiting for a work permit and his side worked hard to keep the Gers at bay until the 34th minute when an accomplished finish by the Czech Republic winger broke the deadlock and he added a second in the 58th minute before the drama with Hagi unfolded.

Image: Vaclav Cerny tucks in his second goal for Rangers at Ibrox

The Romania midfielder, back in the squad for the first time this season after a contract issue was resolved, came off the bench for the second half and was booked for a foul on Saints striker Benjamin Kimpioka in the 80th minute before a VAR check saw referee David Dickinson flash a red card, leaving the home side a man short for the final minutes.

Image: Rangers' Ianis Hagi is shown a red card by referee David Dickinson

Philippe Clement's side saw out the game to go into the international break five points behind Celtic and Aberdeen but it was far from impressive, leaving aside Hagi's indiscretion.

There was one enforced change from Thursday for Clement after midfielder Tom Lawrence sustained a hamstring injury which ruled him out, while Connor Barron dropped to the bench with Nico Raskin and Ross McCausland coming in.

Valakari watched from the main stand with interim bosses Andy Kirk and Alec Cleland continuing to take charge from the technical area.

Image: Cerny (left) celebrates scoring his second with Hagi to make it 2-0

Rangers enjoyed plenty of the ball in the early stages and striker Cyriel Dessers headed a corner from skipper James Tavernier over the crossbar in the eighth minute when he ought to have hit the target at least.

Kimpioka was doing a decent job occupying the Gers defence but the Govan side kept probing in attack.

Saints defender Jack Sanders then blocked a goalbound drive from midfielder Mohamed Diomande as the home side kept up the pressure.

However, eventually Rangers got the breakthrough, Cerny sticking the ball through the legs of Sven Sprangler before guiding the ball from 20 yards past goalkeeper Ross Sinclair and into the far corner of the net.

Image: Cerny celebrates scoring his first goal

The Czech Republic international, on loan from Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg, celebrated his goal then ran to the sidelines for a hug from Clement.

There was a huge cheer from the Gers fans when the popular Hagi took over from Ross McCausland at the start of the second half with Barron on for Diomande.

Hagi's last game was in the League Cup against Morton in August, 2023 before he went on loan to Spanish side Alaves and the Gers fans were looking for inspiration from the playmaker.

And after Saints substitute Cammy MacPherson had conceded possession, he set up Cerny inside the box and he turned St Johnstone defender Lewis Neilson before driving low past Sinclair.

St Johnstone had plenty of attacking options on the pitch and - in the 67th minute - home goalkeeper Jack Butland had to save from Mackenzie Kirk after he had brushed past Ibrox defender Robin Propper, with Kimpioka waiting for a square ball.

Then came the late drama. Hagi was originally booked for a foul on Kimpioka but after being sent to his pitchside monitor, referee Dickinson upgraded the card to red and the Light Blues were left with 10 players.

Former Gers attacker Nicky Clark had the ball in the Rangers net in the 84th minute but was ruled offside, preventing a nervy finish for the home side.