Rangers 3-0 St Mirren: Steven Gerrard's side on brink of Scottish Premiership title with win

Rangers stand on the verge of finally putting a decade of hurt and anguish behind them after a 3-0 win over St Mirren moved Steven Gerrard's team to within touching distance of the title.

Gerrard and his players had to fight their way into Ibrox past thousands of supporters breaking lockdown rules to celebrate their club's impending crowning as domestic champions.

And the unbeaten Rangers did not let their expectant faithful down as goals from Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos - who now has 15 for the season - and Ianis Hagi ensured they cruised to their 28th win from 32 league games this term.

Rangers may even get their hands on a trophy they last lifted in 2011, before financial troubles forced them to battle back from the third division, as early as Sunday if Celtic slip up away to Dundee United.

If not, Rangers supporters can look forward to the dream scenario of finally putting an end to Celtic's reign of dominance at Parkhead when they head to the Hoops' patch on March 21.

Rangers on the brink of title glory

Image: Rangers fans greeted the arrival of their players and manager before kick-off

On the sixth anniversary of the boardroom coup which saw Dave King and the Three Bears take control, the Gers support took over the streets to proclaim the long-awaited return of silverware.

The Scottish Government condemned their breach of Covid-19 rules but even the scorn of Holyrood was not going to dampen the mood of jubilation.

Most of the fans had cleared off by the time the game got underway but a small smattering stayed on, hoping to catch a glimpse of their heroes through the gates at the east end of the Main Stand. And it took just 14 minutes for the sounds of their cheers to flood into the stadium as Rangers got the party started.

Ilkay Durmus cut out a Glen Kamara cross but his clearance was aimed straight at Connor Goldson, who immediately put the Buddies back under pressure with a first-time pass into Kent's feet. The former Liverpool man faked right before driving left past Jake Doyle-Hayes as he drilled a stunning finish past former Gers keeper Jak Alnwick.

It was the early breakthrough Rangers were hoping for but a major blow to St Mirren's top-six ambitions given they could have sealed their highest finish since 1985 by repeating December's Betfred Cup upset.

Image: Rangers' Alfredo Morelos made it 2-0

But bad went to worse for Jim Goodwin's men within two minutes as Gers made it two. Hagi worked the ball to Kamara 20 yards out, with the Finland midfielder angling a through ball for Morelos.

The Colombian was running away from goal yet still found the purchase on the ball to pull off a brilliant finish which squeezed past Alnwick before clipping the far post on its way in for his eighth goal in the last 11 games.

Dylan Connolly could have given Saints a lifeline as he put the foot down to surge past Filip Helander but could only cut his shot wide of the target, while Rangers defender Goldson saw a header creep wide as he met Borna Barisic's teasing set-piece delivery.

Image: Ianis Hagi rounded off the victory with Rangers' third goal

But the points that leave Rangers with one hand on the league trophy were sealed just a minute into the second half. Joe Aribo released Kent down the left and his pass was perfect for Hagi, who needed just one touch before slamming past the helpless Alnwick.

Gerrard - watching from the directors box after his run-in with John Beaton at Livingston in midweek - gave a satisfied smile, knowing his long wait for a first league title is almost over.

Rangers were heading towards their 30th clean sheet in 45 games this season but needed Allan McGregor to pull off a fine one-handed reaction stop as Jon Obika turned a loose ball towards the top corner.

Alnwick was on form too, denying Scott Arfield and Jermain Defoe late on, but Rangers could not care less. Their long wait to return to the top of Scottish football is almost over.

What the managers said…

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "It was a really good performance, really mature, really controlled.

"Coming into the stadium there were a lot of fans about and that can take you to an emotional place, and you can take your eye off the ball, but credit to the players, they stuck to the plan.

"We were deserved winners, had more chances to score more, but were in control from start to finish, score three wonderful goals, and thoroughly deserved our victory.

"In terms of the league at home we've been perfect. Not every performance has been perfect, but it has in terms of results. The players deserve a lot of credit for keeping their focus and trying to stay humble.

"There is still a lot to play for, the league is all but done but we will try to finish the season as strong as we can until the end, there will be no letting up. It's my job to make sure the players are ready for every game."

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin: "I've got no complaints with the result; Rangers were excellent from the first minute. Whenever you come to one of the Old Firm you always want to try and stay in the game for as long as possible.

"Trying to get to that 15-minute mark is important, but unfortunately, we lost a couple of goals in a couple of minutes and, from there on, Rangers were able to play the rest of the game in second gear.

"We've analysed Rangers enough, played against them enough times this season, but they are very hard to handle. They have been the best team in the country from day one and thoroughly deserve to be in the position they are in.

"When you come here you need them to have an off day and for us to be at out best. It wasn't a case of us being poor today, Rangers were just a cut above and we take our hats off to them."

What's next?

Rangers travel to Slavia Prague for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday at 5.55pm, before hosting the Czech side at Ibrox in the second leg the following Thursday at 8pm.

Rangers resume their Scottish Premiership campaign away at Celtic on March 21 at 12pm, while St Mirren travel to Hamilton on March 20 at 3pm.