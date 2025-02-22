Rangers 0-2 St Mirren: Mikael Mandron and Toyosi Olusanya score to hand St Mirren their first win at Ibrox since 1991

Rangers fans' boosted by hopes of rejuvenation under potential new ownership left Ibrox raging after a chastening 2-0 Premiership defeat by St Mirren that boss Philippe Clement described as "unacceptable".

Reports this week claimed the Govan club are in advanced talks about a multi-million-pound investment from a USA-led consortium which includes Paraag Marathe, president of 49ers Enterprises, and chairman of Leeds.

That prospect excited supporters but new hope met current reality as the home fans endured a disjointed, laboured performance with second-half goals from striker Mikael Mandron and substitute Toyosi Olusanya handing the Paisley side their first win at Ibrox since November 1991.

Just before the break, Gers striker Hamza Igamane was shown a straight red card by referee Kevin Clancy for a foul on Saints skipper Mark O'Hara only for it to be downgraded to a yellow by the official after his VAR asked him to check his monitor but that made no difference.

It was a first return to Govan for Rangers since the humiliating Scottish Cup defeat to Championship side Queen's Park and a successive home defeat had the enraged Gers fans again lambasting manager Philippe Clement and the players.

Rangers remain 13 points behind league leaders Celtic, who lost 2-1 at Hibernian earlier in the day, but the Light Blues fans have long since accepted the likelihood of a trophyless domestic season, albeit they have a Europa League last-16 tie against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce to come in March.

How St Mirren earned famous win at Ibrox

Image: St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya right celebrates after scoring at Ibrox

St Mirren, with Jonah Ayunga in for Olusanya, had already beaten Rangers 2-1 in Paisley on Boxing Day, and they almost got off to a flier.

In the eighth minute, as the Buddies pressed high, goalkeeper Jack Butland passed straight to Ayunga and he did well to beat away the striker's powerful shot before Mandron's shot flew over the bar, taking a touch on the way, with the home side surviving the corner.

Moments later, Paisley 'keeper Zach Hemming parried a left-footed drive from Gers winger Vaclav Cerny.

However, Rangers' response was limited with the visiting side well-organised in defence and threatening in attack, with Propper doing well in the 41st minute to defend a cut-back from Ryan Alebiosu with Mandron putting him under pressure.

The biggest talking point of the first 45 minutes came when Igamane was sent packing by referee Clancy after leaving O'Hara crumpled on the ground but after a VAR intervention, the official checked his monitor and opted for a yellow.

There was more drama six minutes after the restart when Mandron raced through to lash a shot low past Butland.

Clancy ruled it out for a foul on Gers defender Clinton Nsiala 25 yards from goal but after a long VAR check, the official was again sent to his monitor and he indicated a Saints goal - French defender Nsiala appeared to trip himself up - allowing the St Mirren fans to celebrate again and the Gers supporters to grumble more vociferously.

Fit-again Danilo replaced Igamane before Hemming saved a decent long-distance shot from midfielder Nico Raskin before Cerny drove an effort wide from just inside the box.

Rangers became increasingly desperate and there was more trouble to deal with in the 70th minute when Olusanya, on the pitch five minutes, out-muscled Nsiala and drove past Butland to bring more boos in the Ibrox stands from those not wearing black and white.

Cerny struck the bar at the end of added time but soon the boos rung round the stadium again.

Clement slams 'unacceptable' performance

Rangers boss Phliippe Clement to Sky Sports: "It's not acceptable to play in this way. The level needs to rise again.

"It was better against Hearts in mentality. Quality on the ball [today], at moments, was too nervous. Today we showed less quality on the ball and because of that we lose the game.

"So the team needs to stand up, everybody needs to stand up and I need to help them to stand up towards the next game.

"It's not only in a game like this [that we need to produce]. It's just whatever game it is. Everybody has real hunger to show a good game - that you saw before the game - but the performance was not there and the way they did it on the field was not the way to see it.

"Today it was not good. I don't know where the nervousness comes from, so I need to go to the roots to find out where it is coming from to find the solution for that."

On accepting that the fans' reaction puts the focus back on him, Clement said: "It's always the way as a manager in football. That's how our world works, so I know how it goes."

Robinson: We were a joy to watch

Stephen Robinson celebrated his third anniversary in charge of the Buddies with a landmark victory for the club and the second win over the Gers this season after a 2-1 victory over the Light Blues in Paisley on Boxing Day.

He said: "We have raised expectations at this football club and it's not because we have massive resources or an injection of cash. It is because of the squad of players. They deserve all the credit for the performance.

"The big thing is we did not feel under pressure. We come to these places and a lot of times you don't have ownership of the game.

"We felt we were in control of the game and when we landed on the ball we were brave and created lots of half chances and perhaps could have had a couple more.

"We press aggressively every week. The players are the ones who have to do that. You can have all the tactical ideas, but they ran over Rangers at times.

"Their pressing and quality was a joy to watch at times."