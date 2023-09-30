RB Leipzig 2-2 Bayern Munich: Harry Kane scores from the spot in thrilling Bundesliga draw

Harry Kane bagged his eighth goal in six Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich as his side battled back to rescue a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw against rivals RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Kane was spot on for the visitors in a second-half comeback after Lois Openda and Castello Lukeba had handed Leipzig a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

Leroy Sane then latched on to Jamal Musiala's slick pass to fire past Janis Blaswich for the equaliser.

The home side could have won the game late on when Benjamin Sesko raced clear but goalkeeper Sven Ulreich raced out of his goal to make a last-ditch challenge to make sure the points were shared.

More to follow...

Bayern Munich are back in Champions League action next week as they visit FC Copenhagen at 8pm on Tuesday before returning to the Bundesliga on Sunday at home to Freiburg; kick off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football.

