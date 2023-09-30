 Skip to content
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich. German Bundesliga.

Red Bull ArenaAttendance47,069.

RB Leipzig 2

  • L Openda (20th minute)
  • C Lukeba (26th minute)

Bayern Munich 2

  • H Kane (57th minute pen)
  • L Sané (70th minute)

RB Leipzig 2-2 Bayern Munich: Harry Kane scores from the spot in thrilling Bundesliga draw

Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot to help Bayern Munich battle back from 2-0 down to rescue a draw in a thrilling encounter in a top-of-the-table clash against RB Leipzig

Saturday 30 September 2023 19:57, UK

Highlights from the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane bagged his eighth goal in six Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich as his side battled back to rescue a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw against rivals RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Kane was spot on for the visitors in a second-half comeback after Lois Openda and Castello Lukeba had handed Leipzig a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

Leroy Sane then latched on to Jamal Musiala's slick pass to fire past Janis Blaswich for the equaliser.

The home side could have won the game late on when Benjamin Sesko raced clear but goalkeeper Sven Ulreich raced out of his goal to make a last-ditch challenge to make sure the points were shared.

What's next for Kane and Bayern?

Bayern Munich
SC Freiburg

Sunday 8th October 4:30pm Kick off 4:30pm

Bayern Munich are back in Champions League action next week as they visit FC Copenhagen at 8pm on Tuesday before returning to the Bundesliga on Sunday at home to Freiburg; kick off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football.

