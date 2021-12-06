RB Leipzig vs Man City preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of RB Leipzig vs Man City in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 5.45pm.
Team news
RB Leipzig welcome back Tyler Adams from suspension, which he served last time out against Club Brugge, but still have summer signing Iliax Moriba and Amadou Haidara injured.
Yussuf Poulsen may also be missing with a calf complaint, joining a lengthy existing injury list featuring Dani Olmo, Marcel Halstenberg and Marcelo Saracchi.
Manchester City are without forward Gabriel Jesus for their final Champions League Group A game at RB Leipzig.
The Brazilian was injured in a challenge late in Saturday's victory at Watford and is not in the squad travelling to Germany.
Kevin De Bruyne will start as he steps up his return from coronavirus while youngsters Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Romeo Lavia, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand and Conrad Egan-Riley are included in the squad.
Man City through - when's the last 16 draw?
City sealed top spot last time out with victory over PSG.
That means they will be seeded in the last-16 draw on Monday December 13 and will play the first leg of their last-16 tie away from home against one of the group runners-up.
No team can play a club from their group or any side from their own country - potential opponents for Guardiola's side include Sporting Lisbon, Real Madrid or Inter and AC Milan or Porto.
How to follow
Follow live updates on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app from 4.30pm on Tuesday; kick-off 5.45pm.
You can also follow on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.
Opta stats
- RB Leipzig lost their only previous meeting with Manchester City, conceding six goals in a 6-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium back in September. This remains the only time they've conceded more than five times in a game in European competition.
- Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 14 games against German opponents in the UEFA Champions League (W13 D1), in a run which began in November 2014 with a 3-2 win over Bayern Munich. They have won the last nine such fixtures in a row, scoring 28 goals and only conceding nine times in return.
- Manchester City are unbeaten in their last six away games against German sides in the UEFA Champions League (W5 D1), winning each of the last four in a row and all since 2018-19. All four of those victories have come against different opponents, beating TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (2-1), FC Schalke 04 (3-2), Borussia Mönchengladbach (2-0) and Borussia Dortmund (2-1).
- RB Leipzig are winless in their last three home games in the UEFA Champions League (D1 L2), after being unbeaten in six home games beforehand (W5 D1). If they fail to win this fixture, it will be the first time they haven't won a home game during the group stage of a European campaign (between the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League).
- Manchester City (3.2) and RB Leipzig (2.4) both rank within the top four teams for expected goals per game in the UEFA Champions League this season, with Pep Guardiola's side ranking first overall. Between the two sides, they have scored 30 goals in the competition this term (Manchester City 17 and RB Leipzig 13).
- Christopher Nkunku has been involved in 10 sequences resulting in open play goals for RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League this season - only Ajax player Sébastien Haller has been involved in more for his team in the competition through five matchdays (12).
- No Manchester City player has created more chances (11) or made more assists (3) than João Cancelo in the UEFA Champions League this season. Indeed, Cancelo has been involved in more open play sequences resulting in shots than any other defender in the competition in 2021-22 (43).