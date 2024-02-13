RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.
Red Bull Arena.
Attempt blocked. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Attempt saved. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Henrichs.
Goal! RB Leipzig 0, Real Madrid 1. Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dani Carvajal.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Raum with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brahim Díaz.
Attempt blocked. Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Olmo.
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Xavi Simons.
Attempt saved. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Olmo.
Attempt saved. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brahim Díaz.
Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brahim Díaz.
Attempt saved. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Xavi Simons with a through ball.