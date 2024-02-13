 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.

Red Bull Arena.

RB Leipzig 0

    Real Madrid 1

    • B Diaz (48th minute)

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrygo.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
    free_kick_won icon

    David Raum (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    yellow_card icon

    Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.
    corner icon

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Andriy Lunin.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Henrichs.
    goal icon

    Goal! RB Leipzig 0, Real Madrid 1. Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dani Carvajal.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Raum with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Dani Carvajal.

    Second Half begins RB Leipzig 0, Real Madrid 0.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, RB Leipzig 0, Real Madrid 0.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brahim Díaz.
    corner icon

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
    offside icon

    Offside, RB Leipzig. David Raum is caught offside.
    free_kick_won icon

    Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid).
    free_kick_won icon

    Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig).
    free_kick_won icon

    Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Willi Orbán (RB Leipzig).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
    free_kick_won icon

    Loïs Openda (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
    free_kick_won icon

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Loïs Openda (RB Leipzig).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
    free_kick_won icon

    Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior following a fast break.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
    corner icon

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Olmo.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig).
    free_kick_won icon

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid).
    free_kick_won icon

    Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Xavi Simons.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Olmo.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brahim Díaz.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brahim Díaz.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig).
    free_kick_won icon

    Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Xavi Simons with a through ball.
    offside icon

    Offside, RB Leipzig. Benjamin Henrichs is caught offside.
    corner icon

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Dani Carvajal.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.