 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Real Madrid vs Barcelona. Spanish La Liga.

Santiago BernabeuAttendance78,192.

Real Madrid 0

    Barcelona 4

    • R Lewandowski (54th minute, 56th minute)
    • L Yamal (77th minute)
    • Raphinha (84th minute)

    Latest Spanish La Liga Odds

    Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski scores twice with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha striking to add insult to injury

    Report as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid away from home to take all three points in El Clasico encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu; leaders Barca extend lead over Madrid at the top of LaLiga to six points

    Saturday 26 October 2024 22:33, UK

    Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates his side's first goal
    Image: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring against Real Madrid

    Robert Lewandowski scored twice with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha also getting on the scoresheet as Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid away to extend their lead over the bitter rivals to six points at the top of LaLiga.

    Kylian Mbappe, playing in his first-ever El Clasico, had efforts in each half ruled out for offside on a shocking night for the hosts in the Spanish capital.

    Lewandowski missed two gilt-edged opportunities to get what would have been a famous hat-trick, before Jude Bellingham and Mbappe spurned opportunities to get Real Madrid back in the game.

    Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
    Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

    Lewandowski was also involved in Barcelona's third goal which saw Yamal crash home to net his first El Clasico goal, before Raphina chipped Andriy Lunin late on to add inuslt to injury on an embarrassing night for the home side.

    Barcelona thrash Real Madrid - in pictures

    Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski gave Barcelona the lead after half-time
    Real Madrid's goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was left fuming as Lewandowski headed in unmarked for 2-0
    Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe missed two one-on-ones and had three goals disallowed for offside in his Clasico debut
    Barcelona were left dancing at the Bernabeu
    Barcelona's Raphinha put in a delicate chip for 4-0

    Barcelona striker Lewandowski opened scored from a superb pass by Marc Casado in the 54th minute and headed in a second goal three minutes later to silence the Santiago Bernabeu.

    Trending

    Those were goals No 16 and 17 overall for the Poland striker this season, taking his league-best tally to 14. He also hit the post.

    Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
    Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

    Yamal made it a rout in the 77th minute when the teenage phenom rifled a shot from an angle over Lunin.

    Also See:

    Raphinha got involved in the burgundy-and-blue party when he broke free with Madrid pressing forward and chipped Lunin in the 84th minute.

    Mbappe had a frustrating first game against Barcelona in a white shirt.

    The France star was repeatedly caught offside by Barcelona's synchronised back four and failed to beat second-choice goalkeeper Inaki Pena one-on-one with his team down by two goals.

    Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
    Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

    Hansi Flick, meanwhile, had a night to remember in the first Clasico for the German coach. Barcelona opened a six-point lead at the top of LaLiga over second-placed Madrid after 11 round of fixtures.

    What's coming up in LaLiga?

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.
    A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
    A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

    Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Get Sky Sports

    Other Sports

    Not got Sky? Stream Sky Sports with NOW!