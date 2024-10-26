Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski scores twice with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha striking to add insult to injury

Robert Lewandowski scored twice with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha also getting on the scoresheet as Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid away to extend their lead over the bitter rivals to six points at the top of LaLiga.

Kylian Mbappe, playing in his first-ever El Clasico, had efforts in each half ruled out for offside on a shocking night for the hosts in the Spanish capital.

Lewandowski missed two gilt-edged opportunities to get what would have been a famous hat-trick, before Jude Bellingham and Mbappe spurned opportunities to get Real Madrid back in the game.

Lewandowski was also involved in Barcelona's third goal which saw Yamal crash home to net his first El Clasico goal, before Raphina chipped Andriy Lunin late on to add inuslt to injury on an embarrassing night for the home side.

Barcelona thrash Real Madrid - in pictures

Barcelona striker Lewandowski opened scored from a superb pass by Marc Casado in the 54th minute and headed in a second goal three minutes later to silence the Santiago Bernabeu.

Those were goals No 16 and 17 overall for the Poland striker this season, taking his league-best tally to 14. He also hit the post.

Yamal made it a rout in the 77th minute when the teenage phenom rifled a shot from an angle over Lunin.

Raphinha got involved in the burgundy-and-blue party when he broke free with Madrid pressing forward and chipped Lunin in the 84th minute.

Mbappe had a frustrating first game against Barcelona in a white shirt.

The France star was repeatedly caught offside by Barcelona's synchronised back four and failed to beat second-choice goalkeeper Inaki Pena one-on-one with his team down by two goals.

Hansi Flick, meanwhile, had a night to remember in the first Clasico for the German coach. Barcelona opened a six-point lead at the top of LaLiga over second-placed Madrid after 11 round of fixtures.