Real Madrid Women 4-0 Celtic Women: Caroline Weir scores as visitors remain without a Champions League point

Celtic were put to the sword in the Women’s Champions League as they lost 4-0 to Real Madrid in the Spanish capital.

An early stunner from Caroline Weir set Real on their way before late goals from Signe Bruun, Caroline Moller and Linda Caicedo made it a chastening evening for Celtic.

Elena Sadiku's side may still look at it as a decent result as their hosts peppered the goal with 29 shots throughout a dominant evening.

Image: Weir curled in a brilliant goal at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium

Victory gets the Spanish side on the board in Group B after they lost in the opening round of fixtures, while Celtic have lost both of their games.

Scotland's Weir set the tone with a seventh-minute screamer for the hosts, rocketing a 20-yard effort into the back of the net.

It was an onslaught and Celtic did well to survive to half-time without suffering further damage, with Las Blancas hitting the woodwork with a shot which deflected off Amy Gallacher.

They somehow held out until the 72nd minute when Bruun made it 2-0, heading home Eva Navarro's cross to finish off a fine team move.

Moller made it three 10 minutes from time when she saw Celtic goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty off her line and chipped her.

The rout was completed three minutes later when Caicedo converted from the spot after she won the penalty being fouled by Shannon McGregor.

Celtic boss Sadiku 'very proud' despite defeat

Celtic boss Elena Sadiku told Celtic TV:

"I am very proud of the girls; we competed against one of the biggest clubs in the world for 70 minutes.

"We worked really hard in the defence, tried not to concede any goals - the first goal they score is high quality from high-quality players.

"Overall, how we tried to play shows that we learned a lot and to be able to play against Real Madrid the way we did is something I am very proud of.

"The effort is superb and we all need to remember this is just the start of the journey, nobody believed we would be here.

"To be here now with this experience, the girls living the dream is something we need to learn from and take with because the effort and the confidence they showed shows we are here to compete.

"Losing 4-0 is something I don't think we deserve. I've said it from the start, this experience we want to learn a lot from, but also grow because this performance needs to give the girls confidence."

