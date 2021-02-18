Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United. Europa League Round of 32.

Juventus Stadium.

Real Sociedad 0

    Manchester United 4

    • B Fernandes (27th minute, 57th minute)
    • M Rashford (64th minute)
    • D James (90th minute)

    Latest Europa League Odds

    Real Sociedad 0-4 Manchester United: Europa League cruise in Turin for United

    Match report as Manchester United take complete control of Europa League round-of-32 tie; Bruno Fernandes (two), Marcus Rashford and Daniel James strikes end three-game winless run and secure dominant first-leg lead ahead of next week's return at Old Trafford

    Jack Wilkinson

    @jacktwilkinson

    Thursday 18 February 2021 20:06, UK

    Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring against Real Sociedad for Manchester United
    Image: Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring against Real Sociedad for Manchester United

    Manchester United returned to winning ways in style to put one foot in the last 16 of the Europa League with a crushing 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad in Turin.

    It was another vintage away performance from United, who came through some early shaky moments thanks to the genius of Bruno Fernandes and an imperious display of counter-attacking football.

    United led at the break after Fernandes capitalised on a Sociedad defensive mix-up, before the Portugal international double their advantage with a brilliant curled effort which survived the tightest of VAR offside reviews.

    United then cut loose as Marcus Rashford and Daniel James broke away to plunder further goals to secure another memorable night - and fourth victory - in Turin which all but puts the tie beyond Sociedad.

    More to follow...

    Also See:

    Trending

    What's next?

    Real Sociedad host Alaves in La Liga on Sunday at 3.15pm and Manchester United host Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday at 7pm, before United host Sociedad in their Europa League round-of-32 second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday at 8pm.

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

    Around Sky

    Free Virtual Golf Game

    Get Sky Sports