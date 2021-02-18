Real Sociedad 0-4 Manchester United: Europa League cruise in Turin for United

Manchester United returned to winning ways in style to put one foot in the last 16 of the Europa League with a crushing 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad in Turin.

It was another vintage away performance from United, who came through some early shaky moments thanks to the genius of Bruno Fernandes and an imperious display of counter-attacking football.

United led at the break after Fernandes capitalised on a Sociedad defensive mix-up, before the Portugal international double their advantage with a brilliant curled effort which survived the tightest of VAR offside reviews.

United then cut loose as Marcus Rashford and Daniel James broke away to plunder further goals to secure another memorable night - and fourth victory - in Turin which all but puts the tie beyond Sociedad.

More to follow...

What's next?

Real Sociedad host Alaves in La Liga on Sunday at 3.15pm and Manchester United host Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday at 7pm, before United host Sociedad in their Europa League round-of-32 second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday at 8pm.