Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.

Red Bull Arena Salzburg.

Red Bull Salzburg 1

  • C Adamu (21st minute)

Bayern Munich 0

    offside icon

    Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Brenden Aaronson tries a through ball, but Rasmus Kristensen is caught offside.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.

    corner icon

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oumar Solet.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niklas Süle.

    free_kick_won icon

    Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Nicolas Seiwald (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Niklas Süle.

    free_kick_won icon

    Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

    free_kick_won icon

    Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

    start icon

    Second Half begins FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, FC Bayern München 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, FC Bayern München 0.

    free_kick_won icon

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Karim Adeyemi (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

    free_kick_won icon

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicolas Seiwald (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

    offside icon

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

    free_kick_won icon

    Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

    free_kick_won icon

    Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

    offside icon

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Chukwubuike Adamu.

    goal icon

    Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, FC Bayern München 0. Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.

    corner icon

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oumar Solet.

    free_kick_won icon

    Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Oumar Solet (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

    free_kick_won icon

    Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nicolas Seiwald.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Junior Chukwubuike Adamu replaces Noah Okafor because of an injury.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

    free_kick_won icon

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Noah Okafor (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.

    corner icon

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oumar Solet.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicolas Seiwald (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicolas Seiwald (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

    free_kick_won icon

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.