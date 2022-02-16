55' Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Brenden Aaronson tries a through ball, but Rasmus Kristensen is caught offside.

54' Attempt blocked. Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.

52' Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oumar Solet.

52' Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niklas Süle.

51' Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

51' Foul by Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

49' Attempt saved. Nicolas Seiwald (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.

49' Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Niklas Süle.

48' Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

48' Foul by Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

47' Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

47' Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

47' Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Second Half begins FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, FC Bayern München 0.

45'+2' First Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, FC Bayern München 0.

45'+1' Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

45'+1' Foul by Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

44' Attempt saved. Karim Adeyemi (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.

40' Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.

40' Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

40' Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

37' Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

37' Foul by Nicolas Seiwald (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

36' Offside, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.

32' Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

32' Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

31' Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

31' Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30' Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

27' Offside, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

24' Attempt saved. Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Chukwubuike Adamu.

21' Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, FC Bayern München 0. Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.

19' Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

19' Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

19' Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.

18' Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oumar Solet.

17' Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Foul by Oumar Solet (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

16' Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

16' Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16' Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

15' Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nicolas Seiwald.

12' Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Junior Chukwubuike Adamu replaces Noah Okafor because of an injury.

10' Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

9' Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Foul by Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

8' Attempt missed. Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

8' Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

8' Attempt blocked. Noah Okafor (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.

5' Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.

4' Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

4' Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oumar Solet.

3' Attempt blocked. Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

2' Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

2' Foul by Nicolas Seiwald (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

1' Foul by Nicolas Seiwald (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

1' Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First Half begins.