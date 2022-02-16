Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.
Red Bull Arena Salzburg.
Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Brenden Aaronson tries a through ball, but Rasmus Kristensen is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.
Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niklas Süle.
Attempt saved. Nicolas Seiwald (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Niklas Süle.
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt saved. Karim Adeyemi (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Chukwubuike Adamu.
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, FC Bayern München 0. Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Junior Chukwubuike Adamu replaces Noah Okafor because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Noah Okafor (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.
Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.