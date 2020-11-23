Rennes vs Chelsea preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Rennes vs Chelsea in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team news

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic should be fit to face Tottenham on Sunday - but Tuesday's Champions League game will come too early for the USA international.

Pulisic has been sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury and will not travel to Rennes for the European clash.

Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva, who sat out the weekend win at Newcastle, are in the squad to face Rennes.

Rennes will be without loan centre-back Daniele Rugani due to a thigh injury, while fellow loan defender Dalbert Henrique, who was sent off in the return game at Stamford Bridge, is suspended.

Chelsea

