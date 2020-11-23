Rennes vs Chelsea preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Rennes vs Chelsea in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 5.55pm.
Team news
Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic should be fit to face Tottenham on Sunday - but Tuesday's Champions League game will come too early for the USA international.
Pulisic has been sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury and will not travel to Rennes for the European clash.
Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva, who sat out the weekend win at Newcastle, are in the squad to face Rennes.
Rennes will be without loan centre-back Daniele Rugani due to a thigh injury, while fellow loan defender Dalbert Henrique, who was sent off in the return game at Stamford Bridge, is suspended.
How to follow
Follow Rennes vs Chelsea with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.
Opta stats
- The first European encounter between Rennes and Chelsea was on MD3 of this season's UEFA Champions League, with the Blues winning 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.
- Rennes have hosted English teams twice previously in European competition and won both games, beating Aston Villa in July 2001 in the Intertoto Cup and Arsenal in March 2019 in the UEFA Europa League.
- Chelsea have won just two of their nine away UEFA Champions League matches in France (D2 L5), though won on their last visit there last season, beating Lille 2-1 in the group stage.
- Rennes are yet to win in any of their three UEFA Champions League matches so far (D1 L2) and are only the second French side to fail to win any of their first three games in the competition, after Montpellier (winless in first six).
- Chelsea are looking to win three consecutive UEFA Champions League matches for the first time since December 2015, while they haven't won three in a row without conceding since November 2013.
- Rennes have lost seven of their last 10 matches in the UEFA Europa League/Champions League (W1 D2), although only one of those defeats was in a home match, losing 1-0 against CFR Cluj in October 2019 in the Europa League.
- Only Marseille (0 goals from 19 shots) have a worse shot conversion rate than Rennes (1 goal from 29 shots, 3.5%) in the UEFA Champions League this season. None of Rennes' players have attempted more than four shots so far (Serhou Guirassy the most, 4).
- Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is looking to become the first Blues player to score in four consecutive UEFA Champions League starts since Nicolas Anelka in February 2011 (five in a row).
- Rennes have used five teenagers in the UEFA Champions League this season, two more than any other club (Camavinga, Doku, Truffert, Soppy, Gboho). They have given at least one teenage debut in each game, with only Bayer Leverkusen between February and October 2014 giving a teenager a debut in four consecutive matches.
- All three of Timo Werner's UEFA Champions League goals for Chelsea have been penalties - indeed, the German's last five goals in the competition have been from the penalty spot, the joint-longest run of consecutive goals as penalties by a player along with former Sparta Prague defender Vladimir Labant (five in a row between 1999 and 2001).