Rennes vs Tottenham preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Rennes vs Tottenham in the Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.45pm.
Team news
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed Heung-min Son and Eric Dier have not travelled to France for the Europa Conference League game with Rennes.
Son has a calf injury sustained on international duty and Dier sustained a dead leg in the 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Neither travelled on Wednesday, along with Ryan Sessegnon, but Steven Bergwijn did following a recent ankle injury.
Tottenham will again be without their South American trio Giovanni Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez, who travelled to join up with their countries without the permission of their club, and will be disciplined when they return.
Lo Celso, Romero and Sanchez have spent the last 10 days in Croatia, training on their own to avoid the need to self-isolate in a Government-issued hotel back in England.
Rennes attacker Martin Terrier (thigh) is not expected to be available, with Jeremy Doku also out (hamstring). Alfred Gomis (quarantine), Birger Meling (adductor) and Lovro Majer (hip) are also likely to be out.
How to follow
Follow Rennes vs Tottenham with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.
When are the Europa Conference League group stage games?
Matchday 1: September 16 2021
Matchday 2: September 30 2021
Matchday 3: October 21 2021
Matchday 4: November 4 2021
Matchday 5: November 25 2021
Matchday 6: December 9 2021
All the key Europa Conference League dates
February 17 & 24 2022: Knockout round play-offs
March 10 & 17 2022: Round of 16
April 7 & 14 2022: Quarter-finals
April 28 & May 5 2022: Semi-finals
May 25 2022: Final (National Arena, Tirana)