Rennes vs Tottenham Hotspur. UEFA Europa Conference League Group G.

Stade de la Route-de-Lorient.

Rennes 0

    Tottenham Hotspur 0

      Rennes vs Tottenham preview, team news, kick-off

      Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed Heung-min Son and Eric Dier have not travelled to France; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms

      Wednesday 15 September 2021 19:12, UK

      Son proved the difference again for Spurs
      Image: Heung-min Son (pictured) and Eric Dier will be out for Spurs

      Team news and stats ahead of Rennes vs Tottenham in the Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.45pm.

      Team news

      Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed Heung-min Son and Eric Dier have not travelled to France for the Europa Conference League game with Rennes.

      Son has a calf injury sustained on international duty and Dier sustained a dead leg in the 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Neither travelled on Wednesday, along with Ryan Sessegnon, but Steven Bergwijn did following a recent ankle injury.

      Tottenham will again be without their South American trio Giovanni Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez, who travelled to join up with their countries without the permission of their club, and will be disciplined when they return.

      Lo Celso, Romero and Sanchez have spent the last 10 days in Croatia, training on their own to avoid the need to self-isolate in a Government-issued hotel back in England.

      Rennes attacker Martin Terrier (thigh) is not expected to be available, with Jeremy Doku also out (hamstring). Alfred Gomis (quarantine), Birger Meling (adductor) and Lovro Majer (hip) are also likely to be out.

      How to follow

      Follow Rennes vs Tottenham with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

      When are the Europa Conference League group stage games?

      Matchday 1: September 16 2021
      Matchday 2: September 30 2021
      Matchday 3: October 21 2021
      Matchday 4: November 4 2021
      Matchday 5: November 25 2021
      Matchday 6: December 9 2021

      All the key Europa Conference League dates

      February 17 & 24 2022: Knockout round play-offs
      March 10 & 17 2022: Round of 16
      April 7 & 14 2022: Quarter-finals
      April 28 & May 5 2022: Semi-finals
      May 25 2022: Final (National Arena, Tirana)

