Rep of Ireland 1-1 Denmark: Draw means ROI settle for Euro 2020 play-offs

Republic of Ireland needed a win to secure qualification to Euro 2020

Republic of Ireland were forced into a Euro 2020 play-off in March despite a late rally in their 1-1 draw with Denmark at the Aviva Stadium on Monday.

Needing a win to secure qualification, Irish midfielder Conor Hourihane came closest in a tense first period, shooting straight at Kasper Schmeichel from a good position, while David McGoldrick missed a chance on the turn from 12 yards after the break.

Denmark scored with their first shot on target after 73 minutes as Martin Braithwaite found a gap between the Irish defence to poke home Henrik Dalsgaard's cross on the stretch.

Final Group D table P W D L Pts Switzerland (Q) 8 5 2 1 17 Denmark (Q) 8 4 4 0 16 Republic of Ireland 8 3 4 1 13 Georgia 8 2 2 4 8 Gibraltar 8 0 0 8 0

Matt Doherty made for a grandstand finish with a far-post header to level on the night (85), and despite piling on the pressure in stoppage time, Mick McCarthy's side were consigned to third place in Group D, with Switzerland and Denmark qualifying automatically.

Denmark were forced into two disruptive substitutions in the first half as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Kasper Dolberg replaced the injured Kasper Delaney and Andreas Cornelius, the only real talking point from an anxious opening 45 minutes.

Martin Braithwaite celebrates his goal in Dublin

Ireland kept the ball well but with little attacking ingenuity in the first half, while Christian Eriksen had the first effort on goal after 25 minutes and 54 seconds, the longest wait for a shot in any game in this qualifying campaign.

That did prompt a slight Irish reaction, however, as McGoldrick's neat header found Hourihane through on goal at an acute angle, but after opening his body up to find the far corner, his low effort was too close to Kasper Schmeichel.

The first big chance of the second half fell to McGoldrick, whose turn and half-volley was miscued over the bar, before Denmark got their opener during a rare attack.

Christian Eriksen holds off David McGoldrick

Cutting in from the right, Dalsgaard's cross caused confusion in the Irish defence, allowing Braithwaite to sneak in and poke past Darren Randolph.

The hosts did level with five minutes remaining to lift the roof off the Aviva Stadium, as Doherty arrived at the far post to head Enda Stevens' brilliant delivery past Schmeichel.

Team news David McGoldrick, who missed last month's double-header in Georgia and Switzerland through injury, was included in one of three changes to the side which lost 2-0 in Geneva as he, Matt Doherty and Conor Hourihane replaced Aaron Connolly, the suspended Seamus Coleman and James Collins.



Denmark coach Age Hareide also made three changes to the side which beat Gibraltar 6-0 on Friday evening with Henrik Dalsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen and Andreas Cornelius returning to the side.

McCarthy's side tried everything for a winner - Shane Duffy was used as an emergency striker in the four minutes of stoppage time - but nothing came, despite a few instances of pinball in the box.

Their chances haven't ended though, with March representing an unusual opportunity for a late reprieve.

Opta stats

Republic of Ireland are without a win in their last six meetings with Denmark in international football (D5 L1), drawing each of the last four.

All seven of the Republic of Ireland's goals in the Euro 2020 qualifiers have come via different players (incl. one own-goal).

Matt Doherty's equaliser for Republic of Ireland was the first goal Denmark conceded in 600 minutes of action, ending Kasper Schmeichel's run of five consecutive clean sheets for his country.

What's next?

Next on the agenda is the draw for the Euro 2020 finals, which takes place in Bucharest, Romania, on November 30 at 6pm GMT.

You can follow the draw as it happens across Sky Sports' digital platforms or watch Sky Sports News' Euro 2020 draw show from 5.15pm.

Then, the European Qualifiers play-off semi-finals will be held on March 26, 2020 (7.45pm GMT), with the play-off finals taking place on March 31 (7.45pm BST).

Sixteen nations will be involved in the Euro 2020 play-offs, competing for the final four qualifying spots for next summer's tournament.

When and where is Euro 2020?

The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 12 to July 12, 2020, and to celebrate the tournament's 60th birthday, 12 cities across the continent have been selected as hosts.

The 12 cities and stadiums are: Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena, Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium, Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames, Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala, Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena, Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium, Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium, Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park, London (England) - Wembley Stadium, Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena, Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico, Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium.

Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 12, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final.

Here's all you need to know about Euro 2020!