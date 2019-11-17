European Qualifiers on Sky: Republic of Ireland vs Denmark

Republic of Ireland must beat Denmark to reach Euro 2020

Team news and previews ahead of Republic of Ireland's decisive European Qualifier against Denmark, live on Sky Sports.

Huge night for Ireland as they take on Denmark

Republic of Ireland vs Denmark - 7pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix

State of play - Group D: It's tight at the top of Group D with Republic of Ireland, Denmark and Switzerland all vying for the automatic qualifying spots heading into the final matchday on Monday.

Denmark thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 on Friday to take them top of the group with 15 points, closely followed by Switzerland - who squeezed out a 1-0 win against Georgia - in second on 14 points.

Mick McCarthy's side start the night in third in Group D

Both results have pushed the Republic of Ireland into third but they will play Denmark on Monday, live on Sky Sports, in a straight shootout for qualification. Mick McCarthy's side will need a win to make it to Euro 2020 while Denmark will go through if they avoid defeat.

Victory for Switzerland away to Gibraltar will also see them qualify, while a draw would also suffice should the Republic of Ireland fail to win.

Coming up: Monday - Republic of Ireland vs Denmark and Gibraltar vs Switzerland

Group D P W D L Pts Denmark 7 4 3 0 15 Switzerland 7 4 2 1 14 Republic of Ireland 7 2 3 1 12 Georgia 8 2 2 4 8 Gibraltar 7 0 0 7 0

Team news: Brighton defender Shane Duffy will captain the team in the absence of the suspended Seamus Coleman.

Meanwhile, Derrick Williams has been ruled out of the game because of a calf injury.

McCarthy looking to upset the odds

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy is hoping his players can spring a surprise on the Danes at the Aviva Stadium.

"There's always a big performance in us that can win a game," he said. "We drew in Denmark and had a few chances. Nevertheless, it was a great performance and a great result for us.

"If I don't believe it, I might as well go home and I'm not going home any time soon.

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy took exception to a question from a member of the Danish media ahead of their European Qualifier on Monday

"People's opinions don't concern me because it's on the day. You can be better all the time round but I've seen a lot of cup finals.

"I was a big Leeds fan as a kid and I remembering watching that one against Sunderland [1973 FA Cup final] and it was an absolute shoo-in. Sunderland couldn't win. Guess what? They did.

"And all the games subsequently that I've seen or been involved in, when teams shouldn't win, they've got better players, a better squad, a better manager, everything's in their favour and they get slapped.

"Well. That's what I'm hoping will happen tomorrow."

Shane Duffy says they will try to beat Denmark in their crucial European Qualifier for Richard Keogh, who played a key role in their campaign prior to being ruled out

Keane emphasises magnitude of the games

Ireland's all-time top scorer Robbie Keane says he wishes he could be playing in Dublin on Monday night because it was those kinds of games that he relished.

He told FAI TV: "Of course it's going to be a little bit tense because of the magnitude of the game, but put it this way, I'd love to be playing.

Robbie Keane has challenged Republic of Ireland players to heroes and clinch Euro 2020 qualification

"These are the game you want to be playing in, this is why we play football, for moments like this. This is not going to be just for these lads, this is going to change everyone's lives in Ireland.

"Are we playing against a team that's technically better than us in terms of how they play? Yes, a lot of these players are with top, world-class teams. But can they out-fight us? Can they work harder than us? No, no, that's in yourself, that's in you, that's in your heart.

"If the players do that and stick together on Monday night, there's no reason why we can't get a result against them."

Hareide: My players hate facing Ireland

Denmark boss Age Hareide admits that his players hate facing Republic of Ireland - but insists that should be taken as a mark of respect.

It is the sixth clash between the pair in two years and several Danish players, most notably Thomas Delaney and Christian Eriksen, have appeared to be less than complimentary about their opponents in the wake of a run of games which has yielded four draws and a 5-1 World Cup play-off win for the Danes in Dublin.

However, Hareide is adamant that their dislike of lining up against the Irish is a measure of how difficult they are to play against.

Denmark warmed up for their crunch European Qualifier with Ireland by hitting Gibraltar for six in Copenhagen

"Our players have respect for Ireland, I have said it myself: the team looks good, they are well organised, they are hard to beat," he said. "You know they have a big heart. I played against them myself in the 80s and there were a lot of great players in that team.

"I played with them in my career at Manchester City and Norwich and they were really good team-mates. They were always there in the matches and they always gave 100 per cent.

"All our players say they don't like to play Ireland, and that means respect when players say that because if you said you love to play Ireland, there would be a difference."

