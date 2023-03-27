Republic of Ireland 0-1 France: Benjamin Pavard strike sees World Cup runners-up edge out battling hosts

Benjamin Pavard's stunning strike was cruel punishment for the Republic of Ireland whose best efforts went unrewarded with a 1-0 defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium.

Pavard's thunderbolt off the crossbar five minutes after half-time was the first shot on target either side had produced and would prove pivotal in a game of high drama but few chances, and one where Ireland matched their illustrious visitors throughout.

Manager Stephen Kenny had promised his side would play their own game in their Euro 2024 qualifying opener and he stuck to his word, with Ireland both restricting their hosts and also repeatedly looking threatening themselves.

They came closest to finding a way past Mike Maignan in the final moments when Nathan Collins' header was clawed away at full stretch by the AC Milan goalkeeper, and left the capacity Aviva Stadium crowd wondering what might have been.

But Kenny and his players will take heart from how close they ran a side who barely three months ago were a penalty shoot-out away from winning the World Cup - and will certainly now fancy their chances of maximum points in June's double-header with Greece and Gibraltar.

Player ratings Republic of Ireland: Bazunu (7), Collins (7), Egan (7), O'Shea (6), Coleman (7), Cullen (7), Molumby (7), Doherty (6), Ogbene (8), Knight (7), Ferguson (5).



Subs: Idah (5), McClean (6), Johnston (6), Browne (5), Obafemi (n/a).



France: Maignan (7), Pavard (7), Konate (6), Upamecano (6), Hernandez (5), Camavinga (7), Rabiot (6), Griezmann (7), Kolo Muani (5), Giroud (6), Mbappe (5).



Subs: Diaby (6), Kounde, Tchouameni, M Thuram (n/a).



Player of the match: Chiedozie Ogbene.

How Ireland pushed France all the way in Dublin

France were already 3-0 up against the Netherlands after 21 minutes of their opening qualifier last Friday, but there was no sign of a repeat performance at the Aviva Stadium with Ireland determined to match their tempo at every step and hold them at arm's length.

Neither side could forge as much as a shot on target in an opening period where Ireland found themselves in threatening positions and forced a number of corners without finding the right delivery, while Antoine Griezmann nodded France's best chance well wide of the near post.

Image: Nathan Collins was denied a last-minute equaliser by a stunning save from Mike Maignan

The game would hinge on a strike out of nowhere five minutes after the interval courtesy of what had seemed France's forgotten man.

Pavard was dropped by Didier Deschamps after France's first World Cup game last year and was making his first start in nine at the Aviva Stadium. Though eager to impress, no-one would have expected him to step in on a poor Josh Cullen pass, take a touch and smash in the opening goal past a helpless Gavin Bazunu.

But once Ireland had paid a high price for one lapse in concentration, France threatened to pile on the pressure. Substitute Moussa Diaby was denied by Bazunu at full-stretch, before he palmed away a long-range effort from Adrien Rabiot.

While they were still a goal behind, Ireland always had a chance. And Collins thought he had delivered it in the final minute of normal time, when meeting Cullen's corner to aim a powerful header at the top corner.

Maignan had other ideas, and produced a save as important - and stunning - as Pavard's goal to preserve France's lead, and eventually see them to victory.

Republic of Ireland's next game is on Friday June 16, when they travel to Greece for a Euro 2024 Qualifier - kick-off 7.45pm. Stephen Kenny's side then host Gibraltar on Monday June 19 - kick-off 7.45pm.

France's next outing is on Friday June 16, when they play away to Gibraltar in a Euro 2024 Qualifier - kick-off 7.45pm. Didier Deschamps' side then host Greece on Monday June 19 - kick-off 7.45pm.