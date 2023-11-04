Ross County 0-3 Celtic: David Turnbull and Luis Palma send Hoops eight points clear with victory in Dingwall

Stunning strikes from David Turnbull and Luis Palma helped send Celtic eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a dominant display over 10-player Ross County.

With Rangers on League Cup duty, the Hoops had the chance to extend their lead in the title race if they continued their unbeaten run in the Highlands.

Ross County made their task more difficult when James Brown was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Hyun-Jun Yang after a VAR check with just 10 minutes on the clock.

The Hoops dominated and after Liam Scales and Hyeon-Gyu Oh saw their efforts disallowed, Turnbull fired low into the net on the stroke of half-time.

Palma's stunning long-range strike doubled their lead with James Forrest heading in a third just minutes after coming off the bench to leave County without a win in their last eight league matches.

Dominance in Dingwall

Image: Celtic's James Forrest celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with team-mate Luis Palma during the cinch Premiership match at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall. Picture date: Saturday November 4, 2023.

Scales fired in from close range after five minutes but it was swiftly ruled out after Oh was deemed to have pushed White in the build-up.

Staggies right-back Brown was then booked for catching Yang's ankle with his studs while trying to halt the South Korean as he burst in from the left, but it was upgraded to a red following VAR check.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ross County suffered a huge early blow as James Brown was red carded following a reckless challenge on Celtic's Yang Hyiun-Jun.

Despite being a man down, County competed manfully for the remainder of the first half although their goalkeeper was a busy man.

Ross Laidlaw got down brilliantly to tip a 20-yard strike from Callum McGregor behind in the 21st minute. From the resulting corner, taken by Turnbull, Oh glanced his header over the bar.

Team news Brendan Rodgers made eight changes from the midweek win over St Mirren

Carter-Vickers returned with Ralston, Barnardo, Palma, Maeda & Oh also starting

Dhanda, Purrington & White came in for Ross County

He made another fine save in the 28th minute when he clawed out a Scales header from Turnbull's corner.

Celtic thought they had the breakthrough in the 31st minute when Oh forced in from close range following a Maeda cross from the right. After a length VAR check, Maeda was deemed to have been offside as he ran onto a pass from Bernardo.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hyeon-Gyu Oh thought he had broken the deadlock at the Global Energy stadium but it was chalked off for an offside in the build-up

Laidlaw made an excellent point-blank save to keep out Bernardo in the 38th minute and the County keeper looked on course to end an inspired first half with what would have been a deserved clean sheet when he pushed away a Turnbull shot from just outside the box.

However, the Celtic midfielder eventually beat the defiant County keeper with another low strike from outside the box.

That late hammer blow might have been the signal for the floodgates to open early on in the second half but County and Laidlaw in particular continued to put up admirable resistance.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luis Palma hit a wonderful curling strike from distance to leave Ross Laidlaw with no chance in the Ross County goal.

Five minutes after the restart, Oh was denied by Laidlaw from a tight angle before Bernardo curled a free-kick just over.

Laidlaw then made a superb double save to thwart substitute Furuhashi and Yang in quick succession, and his heroics continued as he threw himself high to his left to tip away a goalbound effort from Oh in the 77th minute.

But Laidlaw was helpless a minute later when substitute Palma looped a stunning strike from 30 yards into the top corner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Forrest was on the pitch for barely two minutes before Luis Palma provided a teasing cross for him at the back post.

Palma then turned provider in the 84th minute as his cross from the left was nodded in at the back post by fellow replacement Forrest who has now scored in 15 successive seasons for Celtic.

Laidlaw pulled off another double save in stoppage time to halt Furuhashi and Oh, but the damage was already done.

Rodgers delighted with 'outstanding' goals but questions disallowed strikes

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brendan Rodgers felt Celtic showed good energy in their victory at Ross County and were rewarded with three fine goals.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers on Sky Sports:

"It was a good performance.

"Obviously, they went down to 10 men early in the game and give credit to Ross County because they worked ever so hard, went man to man and that's always a difficult challenge for you.

"I thought we created a lot of chances and we had some goals disallowed which I'll need to see again, especially the offside and the one early on. You have two defenders jumping, the ball lands and we finish and it's given as a no-goal. I didn't see that as a good decision.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Forrest says the impact of manager Brendan Rodgers can be seen in Celtic's recent positive performances.

"The guys kept going and persevering and we scored three outstanding goals and their keeper made a number of fantastic saves.

"It's a game we needed energy in the team, the guys starting gave us new energy and the guys coming off the bench gave us that too."

Mackay 'proud' of his players

Ross County boss Malky Mackay spoke to Sky Sports at full-time:

"We got a man sent off early and that gives you a mountain to climb, it's bad enough with 11 against 11 with top teams like Celtic.

"Really disappointed that we lost the goal right on half-time, it was a terrific strike but going in at 0-0 would certainly have dented them slightly and given us a bit of confidence.

"I'm really proud of them. The shape, they kept playing for each other, the spaces that they tried to fill as we knew Celtic's movement would be really good.

"What I've said to them is you keep acting in that manner then we'll give anyone in the division a good game.

"It's definitely a red card but there's no malice in it. He's apologised to the team but said he didn't even see him and, when you look at it, he comes from his blind side."

Ross County are away to St Johnstone in their next Scottish Premiership match on November 11. Kick-off 3pm.

Celtic have a trip to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night. They then host Aberdeen on November 12, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 2.30pm.