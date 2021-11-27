Ross County 1-1 Dundee Utd: Joseph Hungbo snatches 10-man hosts a late point

Ten-man Ross County rescued a last-gasp point with a thoroughly deserved stoppage-time leveller to deny Dundee United the chance to edge past Celtic into third spot in the Premiership.

Louis Appere gave the visitors the lead just after the break and it looked grim for County when Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke was ordered off by referee Greg Aitken after earning a second yellow card for a foul on Ian Harkes in the 75th minute.

But, with 92 minutes on the clock, the never-say-die Staggies were rewarded for their efforts when substitute Joseph Hungbo prodded the ball over the line after skipper Jack Baldwin had looked set to score.

Ross County leave it late to rescue point...

Two months on from the racism row that overshadowed United's single goal win at Tannadice, the sides resumed hostilities on a bitterly cold afternoon in the Highlands without there appearing to be any lingering animosity.

Indeed, there was very little to excite the crowd prior to Florent Hoti producing the first shot of the match after 20 minutes which was blocked and then gathered by Ash Maynard-Brewer.

County, fresh from their first home win of the season - a victory over Premier Sports Cup finalists Hibs - were shade sharper and more direct, seemingly ready to pounce and punish any slack defending.

Connor Randall and Regan Charles-Cook posed the biggest threat with their slick combination play and after the latter had attempted to wear his way through a largely tight knit back-four, County very nearly took the lead.

Blair Spittal's free-kick from the right dropped perfectly for Jack Baldwin to power in a header that cannoned off the near post.

The ball rebounded for Harry Paton to have a crack and the midfielder forced Ryan Edwards to make a desperate goal-line clearance.

Charlie Mulgrew was also called into action when Charles-Cook threatened to create an opening for himself, eventually conceding a corner kick from the County player's shot across the face of goal.

Having been victorious in two of their previous three matches following a 10 match winless run, the County players gave the distinct impression that they have developed a new-found confidence.

But that confidence was dented four minutes after the restart when United grabbed the lead.

Peter Pawlett and Ilmari Niskanen combined in the build-up to create an opening for Appere and the striker delivered a scoring left foot shot from close range following a partial scramble.

The goal was more than United's general play warranted and it had a temporarily deflating effect on the opposition.

But County eventually regrouped and Ben Siegrist had to block an effort from Spittral before then making a save from Baldwin after the defender had headed against the crossbar.

However, County's prospects of rescuing a point at last suffered a major set-back when Harry Clarke saw red with quarter-of-an-hour remaining.

Clarke' heavy challenge on Ian Harkes earned him a second caution and automatic dismissal, but in stoppage time, the Staggies were rewarded Hungbo prodded the ball over the line to rescue a point.

What the managers said...

Dundee United boss Tam Courts: "I'm just frustrated we couldn't see it through. We've had a few 1-0 victories this year and normally the players can see it through, but it is always precarious. We saw that today.

"We have an over-riding objective, which is to hang on to the teams at the very top for as long as possible.

"We're frustrated to pass up the opportunity to move joint second but, by the same token, looking at the game from first minute to last, a draw was probably fair.

"Our attitude and application was pretty evident, but we lacked a bit of control and composure. So even when they went down to 10 men, because we didn't have that real control, it was almost negligible."

Ross County boss Malky Mackay: "I felt a point was the least we deserved. A neutral here would have seen a team that went at it from the first whistle.

"After playing Wednesday night, I said to make sure they gave a good account of themselves at the start of the game - start well, because Dundee United would be fresh. And I thought we were great in the first half. We had three chances where we should have scored.

"We looked as if we were the team that wanted to attack and win the game and I asked them to go out and do the same in the second half. But we gave a slack goal away in the first few minutes.

"After that, it looked like there was only one team wanting to add to the scoring. We probed and we pressed. Before the sending off, we had various chances and obviously then that happens. We had the confidence, even then, to go and try to get the equaliser, so I've got to be delighted not only with their work ethic, but their actual play."

Dundee United travel to Motherwell on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, Ross County travel to St Mirren on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm.