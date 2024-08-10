Ross County 1-1 Dundee United: Ronan Hale rescues Scottish Premiership point for Don Cowie's side in Dingwall

Ronan Hale scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Ross County drew 1-1 with Dundee United in Dingwall.

Summer signings Will Ferry and David Babunski linked up for United's opening goal, with the latter finding the net, only for Hale to strike in the fifth minute of added time.

From the opening seconds Jim Goodwin's side set about trying to hassle their opponents in possession, with Miller Thomson charging down Will Nightingale's attempted long ball forward from kick-off.

It fell into the path of Jort van der Sande, who took the ball forward and went wide of Ross Laidlaw before squaring it for Thomson, who skied his effort over the bar from just a couple of yards.

Perhaps shaken by that moment, it took the Staggies some time to settle into the game, but as the half wore on they began to create more and more chances.

Image: Dundee United's David Babunski (left) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with team-mate Kevin Holt

Hale first tried to catch visiting goalkeeper Jack Walton by surprise by taking aim from 40 yards, although his effort went over the bar.

Hale earned a penalty for his side though, nipping in front of Walton when the shot-stopper fumbled Scott Allardice's attempt from the edge of the box and being taken down.

Eamonn Brophy stepped up to take the spot-kick, but Walton was able to redeem himself by saving a tame shot.

Although County seemed to have the upper hand towards the end of the first half, it was the visitors who took the lead shortly after the restart.

Image: Jack Walton saves Ross County's Eamonn Brophy's penalty

The hosts could only half clear a set-piece, and Ferry took full advantage by bringing the ball into County's penalty area before teeing up Babunski to slot past Laidlaw and into the bottom corner.

Buoyed by taking the lead, United kept the pressure on, albeit without troubling Laidlaw too often in what was an all-action match.

Staggies manager Don Cowie did make attacking substitutions to try and turn the game in their favour as the clock ticked down, but it took until the death to find an equaliser.

Alex Samuel found a yard of space inside the United box and used it to pick out Hale in acres of space and the striker fired into the net.

Cowie delighted with County's 'cutting edge'

Image: Ross County manager Don Cowie

Ross County manager Don Cowie: "I thought it was a big step up from last week, which was more of a battling performance. I was delighted with the first-half performance. We were really good in possession, with plenty of options for the man on the ball.

"We had a real cutting edge at the end of it as well. As I've spoken about to the group, the game can change so quickly.

"That's what happened at the start of the second half. It's about being prepared for that, and trying to swing that momentum around.

"We didn't manage to do it, but we kept going until that moment came and we got the equaliser."

Mixed emotions for Goodwin

Image: Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin: "I don't really know how to feel. I'm extremely angry and frustrated at how we conceded the equaliser, but at half-time I felt extremely fortunate to still be level pegging at 0-0.

"Ross County dominated the first half and we never imposed ourselves on them. We looked a shadow of the team that played against Dundee last weekend, albeit we nearly got off to the perfect start from kick-off and should have scored.

"To be 1-0 up and in the fifth minute of injury time, we should see the game through. There are three of our guys competing for one ball with Jordan White. We've got to manage that situation so much better.

"We end up with a two versus one in the middle of the goal and we're marking space when we should be marking the player. I'm extremely frustrated because we should have held on. In saying that, I'm not sure our whole performance merited it."

