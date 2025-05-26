 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Ross County vs Livingston. Scottish Premiership Play-offs Final.

Global Energy StadiumAttendance4,138.

Ross County 2

  • J Nisbet (7th minute)
  • R Hale (24th minute)

Livingston 4

  • L Smith (39th minute)
  • D Wilson (57th minute)
  • R Muirhead (61st minute)
  • T Yengi (96th minute)

3-5

Latest Scottish Premiership Play-offs Odds

Ross County 2-4 Livingston (3-5 agg.) - Scottish Premiership play-off final: Livi complete comeback to gain promotion to top-flight

Report and free match highlights from the Scottish Premiership play-off final second leg as Livingston came from two goals down to beat Ross County 4-2 in the second leg and earn promotion to the Scottish Premiership

Monday 26 May 2025 22:55, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch highlights of the SPFL Playoff Final match between Ross County and Livingston.

Livingston fought back from two goals down to beat Ross County 5-3 on aggregate and gain promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

The play-off had been in the balance going into the second leg in Dingwall after a 1-1 draw in West Lothian last Thursday.

Goals from Josh Nisbet and Ronan Hale had appeared to put Ross County in the driving seat as they looked to avoid relegation to the Championship by winning the play-off for a third successive year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Livingston's Robbie Muirhead pulled off this worldie against Ross County in the SPFL Playoff Final.

But they were consigned to the second tier as Lewis Smith, Danny Wilson, Robbie Muirhead and Tete Yengi all scored to secure Livi a 4-2 second-leg win that clinched their place back in the Premiership.

County opened the night's scoring in the seventh minute. Hale was slipped through on the left channel by Nohan Kenneh. He could have shot from a tight angle, but instead he decided to square it for Nisbet, who was left with a simple finish.

Generally when going behind this season Livingston have responded well, and within minutes both skipper Jamie Brandon and Scott Pittman had sights of goal, only to miss the target.

But Hale - who scored County's stoppage-time penalty to earn a draw in the first leg - made it 2-0 on the night in the 24th minute. Former County player Stephen Kelly was caught in possession by the striker, who coolly finished past Jerome Prior to double the Staggies' lead.

Also See:

The visitors pulled one back six minutes before the break through a spectacular solo effort from Lewis Smith, who ran 40 yards before drilling the ball into the bottom corner from a tight angle to make it 2-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.

Ross County raced into a two-goal lead on the night
Image: Ross County raced into a two-goal lead on the night

Five minutes after the interval, Nisbet tried taking aim from a similar position to where Smith scored from, but pulled his effort slightly wide.

However, Livingston levelled the tie in the 57th minute, despite heroics from Jordan Amissah.

First the goalkeeper made a save from Muirhead's free-kick that went under the wall, before making a phenomenal reaction save to prevent Wilson, before the defender eventually nodded in at the second time of asking to make it 3-3 on aggregate.

Just four minutes later, Muirhead completed a stunning turnaround when he picked out the top corner with a brilliant effort from the corner of the box to put Livingston ahead in the tie.

Livingston's Robbie Muirhead put Livingston ahead after a comeback
Image: Livingston's Robbie Muirhead put Livingston ahead after a comeback

County needed a goal to avoid relegation but in the closing seconds of six minutes of added time the visitors put the tie beyond doubt as Yengi broke clear and fired into the top corner in front of the delirious Livingston fans.

Livingston celebrate promotion back to the Scottish Premiership
Image: Livingston celebrate promotion back to the Scottish Premiership
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW