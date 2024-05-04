Rotherham United 5-2 Cardiff City: Jordan Hugill, Tom Eaves score two each as Millers exit the Championship in style

Rotherham signed off from the Sky Bet Championship in style with a 5-2 win against Cardiff.

It was Steve Evans' first win back in charge of the already relegated Millers and saw both Jordan Hugill and Tom Eaves bag braces to secure only their fifth win of a torrid campaign.

Eaves had an early opening when the ball fell his way in the box but Nat Phillips got in the way.

Rotherham sprung a swift attack to go in front in the 25th minute.

It was Cameron Humphreys who started the move and his through ball to Cohen Bramall was perfect. The full-back was then able to put a cross on a plate for Hugill to place into the bottom corner.

Cardiff first called Rotherham's Dillon Phillips into action when Ollie Tanner's pass found Josh Bowler and he fired straight at the goalkeeper.

The visitors were level in the 37th minute when Tanner's curling free-kick picked out Nat Phillips and he buried his header into the corner.

Cardiff began to enjoy their best spell in the game and again Bowler stung the palms of Dillon Phillips with a powerful strike.

Seb Revan then worried Ethan Horvath in the Cardiff goal when he took aim from distance but his shot whistled just wide.

Rotherham went back ahead in the second minute of stoppage time with Bramall again forging down the left and squaring back for Eaves who turned in.

Cardiff levelled with the first attack of the second half in the 47th minute, with Cian Ashford picking out Tanner who lashed beyond Dillon Phillips.

Eaves then had two big chances to put the Millers back in front with keeper Horvath keeping them both out.

Rotherham were awarded a penalty from the resulting corner, with Hakeem Odoffin tripped by David Turnbull in a scramble in the box.

Eaves sent Horvath the wrong way to give Rotherham back the lead in the 57th minute.

Cardiff substitute Raheem Conte fired into the side netting after cutting in dangerously from the right flank.

Rotherham went two goals in front in the 64th minute with record signing Sam Nombe finding space on the edge of the box and curling into the far corner.

Hugill notched his second to make it 5-2 on 70 minutes as he poked beyond Horvath with Nat Phillips leaving the keeper short with a pass back.

Both he and Eaves had a chance for their hat-trick but Hugill saw his effort cannon back off the goal frame and the rebound to Eaves was blocked on its way to goal.

The final cheer of the game went the way of popular Rotherham keeper Viktor Johansson, who was brought on for what is likely to be his final appearance in a Millers shirt.

The managers

Rotherham's Steve Evans:

"Different managers and coaches have different styles. I think the players were quite surprised that we went for three out-and-out strikers but we thought we would cause them problems.

"Cardiff are always going to cause you problems but in the second half we had a sustained period of pressure and Cardiff are fortunate it was only five.

"You can see what the Rotherham public want. A team full of industry and endeavour with some quality in that. There is quality within the squad. We have just given a brilliant send-off to the supporters who have had a long suffering season.

"The frontmen looked really threatening. The boys have been terrific since we came in.

"The future at this club is never in doubt. The DNA of the supporters is never going to change but the DNA of the team had changed.

"I think we have set some things in motion that will carry us forward into the new season. The harder you work, the luckier you get.

"The boys have worked incredibly hard for the three games we have been here."

Cardiff's Erol Bulut:

"I spoke already many times. We have had positive talks with our chairman.

"I also have to make a decision for myself and the future. I think it is best for everyone that we make quicker decisions because we are losing time in many things.

"The priority is my family. I haven't seen them for a long time so they miss me. Next week I will be with them and enjoy time with them.

"Finishing 12th out of 24 teams is a really good season for us. It is a massive step forward for the club and I hope we can continue to build. My guys did a good job this season. In general the season was successful.

"Sometimes it is not easy in the last game.

"Rotherham are relegated and I think a little bit like the referee wanted to give them a present. So he helped them a little bit.

"It was a great atmosphere from the fans. The referee gave two wrong decisions, in my opinion. It's not a penalty."