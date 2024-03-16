Rotherham 0-0 Huddersfield: Sorba Thomas sees red as Terriers remain in relegation zone

Rotherham ended their harrowing losing streak in the Championship by holding 10-man Huddersfield to a 0-0 draw.

The Millers avoided a 10th straight loss with the stalemate but they remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship and are 19 points adrift of safety with their last win back on Boxing Day.

The result did little to ease Huddersfield's own relegation fears and they failed to create a golden chance in the match and will now see Sorba Thomas suspended after he picked up two yellow cards.

They remain in the bottom three with just eight league wins all season.

The first opportunity came the way of the visitors with Delano Burgzorg working hard for the ball in the final third and slipping a pass to Jack Rudoni, who fired straight at Viktor Johansson.

Rotherham were inches away from going in front when Andy Rinomhota's curling effort rebounded off the post and Charlie Wyke's follow-up went over the bar.

Thomas then flashed an effort across the box after a promising counter-attack.

Huddersfield have relied on their defenders to chip in with the goals and Matty Pearson headed just off target from Thomas' free-kick.

The visitors then threatened from a corner with David Kasumu firing through a host of bodies but his effort was gathered by Johansson.

Peter Kioso's powerful cross was then met at the back post on the volley by Seb Revan but it was off target.

Huddersfield were dealt a blow after 59 minutes with Thomas picking up a second yellow card for fouling an onrushing Ollie Rathbone.

Cafu almost added further punishment as he lashed the resulting free-kick just over the bar.

The game had become pretty open and Rudoni looked to take advantage when he latched onto a quickly taken free-kick and shot from the edge of the box, but again it was easily gathered by Johansson.

A chance fell to Rathbone on the edge of the box but his powerful effort was straight at Lee Nicholls.

Johansson was brought into action again by Burgzorg after Jaheim Headley had teed up the striker down the left side of the penalty area.

Huddersfield's best weapon appeared to be from set-pieces and a couple of corners had to be dealt with by strong goalkeeping from Johansson.

Another corner was headed away strongly by Sean Morrison deep into added time and Tom Edwards lashed the follow-up well over the bar.

The managers

Rotherham's Leam Richardson:

"The positives are that it was a clean sheet in a local derby and we were competitive. There was good work ethic.

"We started the game well. I am obviously disappointed with the end result with them going down to 10 men - our habits have got to be better.

"The players need my support and leadership to recover from weeks like that. I would like to think they have had that in abundance this week.

"The lads were on the floor (after the 5-0 losses). I've had to pick them up and change shape a little bit to get more forward runners on the pitch and be more dynamic with it. It helps when players are coming back to fitness and we have more competition for places.

"I thought first half we were disappointed we couldn't go in 1-0 up.

"We had enough possession and moments to win the game. We could have been better with our decision making.

"Is a draw a fair result? Probably because I don't think either keeper had to work hard to keep the ball out of the net, which is disappointing on our part. The sending off ruined the game like it often does."

Huddersfield's Andre Breitenreiter:

"We came to get the three points. We started really well. Rotherham are dangerous from long throws but we defended really good.

"The game changed with the red card. You know it's never easy to play with 10 players but in my opinion you could not see that we had 10 players. The boys did really good. We created chances and set-pieces.

"We did not score and we have to work on this. For me it's not always the shot on the goal, it's the final pass.

"We have to live with the 0-0. It's a positive to get the clean sheet and I congratulate the team for their fight for survival.

"I am sure we would have won today with 11 players. It was good to get one point and a clean sheet."