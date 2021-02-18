Wolfsberger 1-4 Tottenham: Gareth Bale, Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura, Carlos Vinicius on target

Tottenham took a giant stride towards booking their place in the Europa League last 16 as Gareth Bale scored during a convincing 4-1 win over Wolfsberger in Budapest.

The last-32 first-leg tie was moved from Austria to Hungary's Puskas Arena due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Heung-Min Son gave Tottenham a 13th-minute lead when he headed in Matt Doherty's cross.

Bale's brilliant finish made it 2-0 before the half-hour before Lucas Moura's solo effort extended Spurs' advantage (34).

Michael Liendl gave Wolfsberger hope early in the second half as he scored from the penalty spot after Moussa Sissoko needlessly clattered into Christopher Wernitznig (55).

But a late finish from Carlos Vinicius ensured Tottenham take a three-goal cushion back to London ahead of the second leg next Wednesday.

Image: Lucas Moura celebrates with team-mates after putting Tottenham 3-0 up against Wolfsberger

Player ratings Wolfsberger AC: Kofler (7), Novak (5), Baumgartner (5), Lochoshvili (5), Scherzer (5), Sprangler (5), Taferner (5), Liendl (7), Wernitznig (6), Joveljic (5), Vizinger (5).



Subs: Giorbelidze (5), Henriksson (6), Pavelic (n/a), Dieng (5), Stratznig (5).



Tottenham: Lloris (7), Doherty (7), Dier (6), Alderweireld (6), Davies (6), Sissoko (6), Winks (7), Bale (7), Alli (8), Lucas Moura (8), Son (7).



Subs: Hojbjerg (n/a), Lamela (7), Bergwijn (6), Ndombele (n/a), Vinicius (6).



Man of the match: Lucas Moura.

Spurs rediscover their swagger

Including finals, Jose Mourinho has now won each of his last 13 knockout ties in the Europa League and has not lost an away knockout match in the competition since December 2002 with Porto.

Tottenham arrived in Budapest having failed to win any of their previous first-leg knockout ties since beating Inter Milan at White Hart Lane during the 2012/13 season, but they were faced by the lowest-ranked side left in this season's competition.

Image: Heung-Min Son celebrates with Gareth Bale after putting Tottenham ahead against Wolfsberger

Wolfsberger, in truth, struggled during a one-sided opening half. Son has often shone in Harry Kane's absence and he did again as he gave Spurs a 13th-minute lead.

A slick move saw Matt Doherty play in Bale and the Wales international picked out Son, who headed into the far corner between the legs of defender Luka Lochoshvili.

Team news Dele Alli started his first game since January 10 in Tottenham's Europa League round of 32 first leg against Wolfsberger. Alli has been out with a tendon injury but gets the nod in Jose Mourinho's starting XI, with Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min also starting.



There was no place in the matchday squad for Harry Kane, who did not travel to Budapest.

This was Wolfsberger's first ever knockout match in major European football, but they fell further behind when Bale doubled Tottenham's lead with a brilliant strike just before the half-hour mark. Doherty again played in the Welshman and he cut back inside onto his left foot, leaving Jonathan Scherzer for dead before lashing his shot into the far corner.

Six minutes later, Moura made it 3-0 with a sublime solo effort. The Brazilian breezed past Sven Sprangler, Lochoshvili and Dominik Baumgartner into the box before firing low into the corner to put Spurs in total command.

Image: Tottenham were grateful to having such a handsome lead by the interval

Wolfsberger had offered very little, with Hugo Lloris' fine reflex save to claw away Dario Vizinger's header the closest the Austrian side came to finding a route back into the contest - but Ferdinand Feldhofer's side improved after the break.

With Son withdrawn ahead of Sunday's trip to face West Ham, Bale was denied a second when he collected Dele Alli's cute flick but his curled effort was palmed to safety by Alexander Kofler.

Four minutes later, Wolfsberger were handed the chance of reducing the deficit when Sissoko was caught on the ball as Spurs played out from a goal-kick, with referee Ali Palabiyik well-placed to spot a foul on Wernitznig.

Image: Toby Alderweireld rises to win the ball during the round-of-32 tie

Liendl converted his penalty into the bottom corner to breathe life into the contest, and Wolfsberger came within inches of a second when their captain Liendl then turned provider for Wernitznig to fire his shot against the underside of the crossbar with 20 minutes remaining.

Mourinho turned to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele to regain control of midfield and Tottenham's greater depth told in the closing stages as they added a fourth.

Hojbjerg's cross from the right was glanced on by fellow substitute Erik Lamela and Vinicius showed his predatory instincts to divert the ball over the line from close range.

Image: Moussa Sissoko is penalised for a foul inside the box in the second period

Opta stats

No team in the history of major UEFA European competition have won by 3+ goals away from home in the first leg of a knockout tie and failed to progress.

RZ Pellets WAC have lost four of their seven home games in the UEFA Europa League (W1 D2).

Spurs became only the second English team to score 3+ goals in three consecutive away major UEFA European matches, after Liverpool between October 2017 and February 2018.

Tottenham's Son Heung-Min scored his 18th goal of the season in all competitions in his 35th appearance, equalling his tally in 41 appearances last season.

Son Heung-Min became the fourth Spurs player to score 20 goals in European competition (excluding qualifiers), after Harry Kane (29), Martin Chivers (22) and Jermain Defoe (20).

