Salford 1-1 Leeds (9-8 on penalties): Ossama Ashley scores winning penalty as Ammies dump Daniel Farke's side out of Carabao Cup

League Two Salford stunned Championship big guns Leeds with a thrilling 9-8 penalty shoot-out victory after their EFL Cup clash ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Jamie Shackleton missed Leeds' vital sudden-death spot-kick when he thumped the bar, after which Salford's Ossama Ashley notched the winning kick - dramatically at the second attempt after Karl Darlow had moved off his line to save the first.

As expected, with 46 league places between the two teams and visiting boss Daniel Farke going with a strong starting line-up, Leeds bossed the opening half-hour at the Peninsula Stadium.

Crysencio Summerville saw a free-kick saved by Alex Cairns, while Willy Gnonto was denied by Liam Shephard's smart block.

The woodwork saved Salford when Summerville turned past Stevie Mallan before curling a shot against a post.

Despite Leeds' dominance, it was Salford who broke the deadlock after 34 minutes. Ex-Leeds youth prospect Luke Garbutt crossed in for former Elland Road striker Matt Smith and he headed powerfully past a stunned Darlow.

When is the third round draw? The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup will take place on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports Football following the conclusion of Doncaster vs Everton.

Leeds piled the pressure on after the restart. Skipper Pascal Struijk headed straight at Cairns, while Summerville forced the Ammies keeper into another superb save.

Leeds finally struck in the 76th minute. Struijk bundled home from close range after sub Sam Greenwood's free-kick was not cleared by the Ammies' overworked defence.

The brilliant Cairns later denied £36m man Georginio Rutter, then Greenwood thumped the bar, meaning the game was to be settled in a shoot-out. Rutter and Connor McLennan also failed to score as all 20 outfield players had to step up.