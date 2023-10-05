Freiburg 1-2 West Ham: Nayef Aguerd's headed winner sees Hammers set new English European record

West Ham set a new English record of 17 consecutive European matches unbeaten with a 2-1 win at Freiburg to maintain their perfect start to this season’s Europa League.

Nayef Aguerd's second-half headed winner made it two wins from two for the Hammers, who sit top of Group A, three points clear of the Bundesliga side.

Lucas Paqueta gave West Ham an eighth-minute lead in Germany with a downward header, but the goal was met with silence due to no away fans being in attendance at the Europa Park Stadion because of a UEFA ban following incidents during June's Europa Conference League final win in Prague.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The visitors were then made to pay for not capitalising further on a dominant first-half display when Freiburg equalised four minutes into the second half through Roland Sallai.

The Irons, however, went back ahead in the 66th minute thanks to Aguerd as he nodded home from James Ward-Prowse's superb corner.

The victory means West Ham go one clear of the European records set by Don Revie's Leeds in the 1960s, Bill Nicholson's 1970s Tottenham side and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

How West Ham set a new English European record

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

West Ham's assignment in Germany was made tougher before kick-off in the knowledge that they would be up against 34,000 noisy fans with no away supporters allowed at the game.

But Paqueta quietened down the home support after just eight minutes with a towering downward header from Jarrod Bowen's cross, who hours before kick-off had been recalled to the England squad for this month's fixtures.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

West Ham came close to doubling their lead when Mohammed Kudus saw his low shot fumbled onto the post by Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu.

Paqueta then had a goal disallowed for offside after finishing powerfully into the roof of the net from Pablo Fornals' driving run into the box.

The Hammers, though, failed to punish the home side's poor first-half performance further and Freiburg took advantage shortly after the restart through Sallai.

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski made a fine double save to first deny Sallai and then Lukas Kubler's follow-up, but the rebound from his second save fell to Sallai who made no mistake on his second attempt as he lashed home.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Buoyed by their equaliser, Freiburg nearly took the lead as Kiliann Sildillia's header at the back post cannoned off the far post and then Lucas Holer somehow blazed the rebound over from close range.

But just 10 minutes later, West Ham retook the lead thanks to Aguerd's powerful header as he met Ward-Prowse's inswinging corner to beat Atubolu and crash in a goal off the underside of the bar.

Bowen did miss a late chance to make the victory safe as he put wide when through on goal, but the Irons held on to put themselves firmly in control of Group A.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

West Ham return to Premier League action on Sunday as they host Newcastle, kick-off 2pm. Their next Europa League Group A fixture sees them travel to Greece to face Olympiakos on Thursday October 26, kick-off 5.45pm.

Freiburg are in Bundesliga action on Sunday as they visit champions Bayern Munich, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.